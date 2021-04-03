News Highlights: BJP will become most credible alternative in Kerala, says BJP leader Pralhad Joshi
News Highlights: BJP will become most credible alternative in Kerala, says BJP leader Pralhad Joshi
updated: Apr 04 2021, 08:25 ist
08:25
18:34
Congress and its state unit have different takes on Sabarimala issue. In Kerala, Congress-led alliance is sinking and BJP will become the most credible alternative in the state: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
Around 8 to 9 questions were asked by Home Minister Amit Shah about the gold scam. Not even a single question has been answered by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. I demand Pinarayi Vijayan to reply to all these questions, said the Union Minister.
ANI
15:29
In Nandigram, we have seen a glimpse of what is going to happen on May 2 (when results of the Assembly elections will be declared: PM Narendra Modi in Arambag, Hooghly
15:14
Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel tests positive for Covid-19
15:02
A massive fire broke out in the shanties at Nathupur, Gurugram yesterday. A gas cylinder explosion was also reported during the fire. It was later brought under control with help of around 12 fire tenders, in an 8-hour long operation. No injuries or casualties were reported.
14:35
100 units of electricity has been made free in all houses, students of Class XI-XII have been provided free laptops by the EP-OP govt in Tamil Nadu. In this year's budget, PM Modi has provided Rs 1 lakh crore for roads and national highways in Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu
14:14
Since 2014, over 2,600 Tamil fishermen and over 400 boats have been freed from the Lankan Army. No one is shooting Tamil fishermen because PM Modi is taking good care of them: Amit Shah in TN
14:14
Jallikattu could be banned again if Congress-DMK come back to power.It was promised in their manifesto in 2016: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu
14:07
PM Modi and AIADMK understand what the Dalit wants!It is the NDA govt that has appointed a Dalit as the President of India. Our state head is also a Dalit. AIADMK government gave the Vaniyar community the internal reservation they had been asking for: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu
14:06
Both PM Modi and CM of Tamil Nadu understand the problems of the common people. Thus, the govt of Tamil Naduhave waived off loans of troubled farmers twice and PM Modi is supporting them with Rs 6,000 per year: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu
13:58
PM Modi cares about the poor, the farmers, the fishermen community. DMK's M K Stalin only cares about his son, Udayanidhi: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu
13:57
DMK, Congress promote dynastic politics, whereas BJP and AIADMK promote the poor sections of society and help them prosper: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu
13:55
On one side there is NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and on the other side is Rahul Gandhi's UPA. PM Modi has from a tea-seller to the Prime Minister's post, as a messiah for the poor. The same way, CM Palaniswami has risen from the post of a simple party worker to the state's CM.
On the other hand, on Congress' side, this is the fourth generation of politicians. DMK is seeing the third generation of politicians in its family: Amit Shah said during a rally in Tamil Nadu.
13:53
If you want to prevent land grabbing, goonda raj andpower cutsin Tamil Nadu and wantcultural sentiments to be preserved, AIADMK-BJP candidates should be elected: J P Nadda in Erode
13:52
For metro rail, Rs 3,770 crore has been given. For railways, Rs 20,000 crore is being provided. This year, Rs 2 lakh crore has been given for development in one year. 11 medical colleges have been given to Tamil Nadu, the highest in India: J P Nadda in Tamil Nadu
13:47
"PM Modi has brought Tamil Nadu in the mainstream. In the 13th Finance Commission, Tamil Nadu got only Rs 94,000 crores. While in the 14th Finance Commission under PM Modi, the state got Rs 5.42 lakh crores, which was 4.5 times more,"BJP chief JP Nadda said in a rally in Erode
13:42
Encounter has started at Choor ki Gali Sedaw area of Hurpora, Shopian. Police and Army are carrying out the operation. Details awaited (ANI)
13:42
Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia take their first dose of the #COVID19 Vaccine at Maulana Azad Medical College. pic.twitter.com/KOM6YDZtth
Sharad Pawar was checked upon by doctors today and his health is stable, he'll be discharged today. He has been advised rest for 7 days and after 15 days if all his health parameters are stable, surgery on his gall bladder will be performed,NCP leader Nawab Malik says
12:04
Rejectthe 'maha-jhooth' (lie) of theMahajot alliance: PM Modi urged first-time voters during a rally in Tamalpur, Assam
12:03
Congress kept the tea workers deprived and in trouble. The NDA government has set aside Rs 1,000 crore for the tea garden workers, which is the first time such a corpus has been declared for this group since independence: PM Modi in Tamulpur
11:59
We are seeing peace in the region for the past two years. Our government has worked for unity, harmony and peace in the region. Congress, during its time, gave the state nothing but violence: PM Narendra Modi in Assam
11:57
We could reach the historic Bodo Accord only through effort and political will. Welfare is done not through 'Bhedbhav' (discrimination) but through 'Sadbhav' (harmony). Women of Assam, especially from Bodo region, have blessed me especially, as their sons no longer have to pick up guns to fight: PM Modi in Assam
11:55
We reject 'Rajneeti' and only believe in 'Rashtraneeti'. During lockdown, women from every section were given gas, electricity under the NDA's schemes: PM Modi in Tamulpur, Assam
11:51
To continue on this journey of development, the NDA government is a must. We make laws for every section of society without any discrimination. But unfortunately, some things in our country are unacceptable. Discrimination and votebank politics are seen as secularism in India, and if done for everyone, it is seen as communalism: PM Modi said in Tamulpur, Assam
11:49
The double engine government of BJP at the Centre has helped Assam reach new peaks of development. The government is giving security to women, jobs to the youth and development for the state, which is being possible by the NDA government: PM Modi in Tamulpur
11:48
People of Assam want peace, brotherhood, unity and development: PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Tamulpur, Assam
11:37
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Tamulpur in Baksa district where he will address a public rally shortly. (ANI)
11:35
UP: Three detained on gang-rape charge
Three men have been detained in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 25-year-old woman in this district, police said on Saturday.
The alleged gang-rape took place on March 22 in a village under Mirzapur police station limits, they said.
Jalalabad Circle Officer (CO) Massa Singh said the woman was abducted by the three men when she had gone to the roof of her house to speak to her husband over the phone. (PTI)
11:15
President Kovind was shifted from ICU to a special room in AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest,Rashtrapati Bhavan said. He underwent bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi on March 30.
3 fresh cases take Mizoram's Covid-19 tally to 4,487
Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rose to 4,487 on Saturday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
All the new cases were reported in Aizawl district, he said. The new patients tested positive for the infection upon their arrival at the Lengpui airport from other states on Friday, the official said.
Mizoram now has 40 active cases, while 4,436 people have recovered from the disease and 11 patients have succumbed to the infection so far. (PTI)
10:00
24,69,59,192 samples tested for Covid-19 up to April 2, 2021. Of these, a total of 10,46,605 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
09:45
#WATCH: Snow clearance underway on Mughal road near Pir Panjal Mountain Range in Rajouri district. Following fresh snowfall, Mughal road, which connects South Kashmir's Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch, has been covered with thick layers of snow#JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/5xhCuz62Lu
Bodo agitation went on for 50 years. Thousands were killed but no one paid heed to them. It was PM Modi's political will and Home Minister Amit Shah's strategy that resolved the issue. TheCM implemented it in letter andspirit. We accommodated people's aspirations: BJP's J P Nadda told ANI
08:52
In West Bengal, we areforming the government and the results will be astounding. People of Bengal are eager to oust Mamata government lock, stock, and barrel. In the first 2 phases, it is clear that TMC is gone and BJP is coming. BJP's victory is certain: BJP chief JP Nadda in Guwahati, Assam
08:33
Rahul Gandhi has limited knowledge of Assam's culture. He (Badruddin Ajmal) threw away Gamosa. So, is he Assam's identity or Srimanta Sankardev, Gopinath Bardoloi or Bhupen Hazarika Assam's identity? People doing opportunism politics are going with Badruddin: BJP's J P Nadda in Guwahati, Assam
08:06
Four persons were arrested in connection with an attack on a couple traveling by bus from Mangaluru to Bengaluru by a group of people. The incident took place near Pumpwell,Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner, said. (ANI)
07:29
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in an interview that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made no impact on people of Kerala. This comes a day after PM Modi in a rally slammed the ruling LDF and UDF. (NDTV)
07:24
Children take centre stage at pope's scaled-back Good Friday service
Pope Francis presided at a scaled back "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions, listening as children recounted their fears and dreams.
It was the second consecutive year that the "Via Crucis" procession, commemorating the last hours in Jesus' life, was not held at Rome's ancient Colosseum since the modern-day Easter tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964. (Reuters)
