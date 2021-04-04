News Live: Maharashtra reports 57,074 Covid-19 cases, setting a fresh record

Assam makes Covid-19 test compulsory for air, train passengers from Mumbai, Bengaluru
A day after Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that there is no Covid in the state and hence no need to wear mask now,the health and family welfare department Sunday issued fresh notifications for mandatory testing of air and train passengers coming to the state from Mumbai and Bengaluru to check the spread of virus.
People’s lax attitude towards wearing masks and maintaining the social distancing, coupled with pandemic fatigue and poor implementation of containment measures led to the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the second wave, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday, asking the states to improve behavioural compliance and reduce mortality.
PM to address BJP workers across country on party's foundation day on Apr 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the BJP workers across the country on the party's foundation day on April 6.
The prime minister will address the party workers virtually, which will be streamed live on different digital platforms and social media pages of the BJP.
To mark the foundation day, BJP workers will organise discussion sessions on the philosophy, culture and policies of the party at all polling booths across the country, BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said in a statement on Sunday.
19:26
BJP-led Centre punishing AAP govt in Delhi for supporting farmers' agitation: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Centre was trying to “punish” his government for supporting the farmers' agitation by creating hurdles in its functioning with the new law that gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor. Addressing a farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Jind district, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener asserted that he is ready to “make any sacrifice” for the sake of farmers who are agitating against the three central agri laws.
All you need to know about fresh Covid-19 curbs in Maharashtra
As Maharashtra grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday announced weekend lockdown across the state even as it came out with a slew of measures to combat the sweeping pandemic. The State also imposed night curfew.
Karnataka reports 4,553 new Covid-19 cases, 2,060 discharges and 15 deaths today
Total cases 10,15,155 Total recoveries 9,63,419 Death toll 12,625
Active cases 39,092
18:04
United in our resolve to combat naxalism, says Congress president Sonia Gandhi
18:03
Covid-19: Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown, night curfew
As Maharashtra grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday announced a week-end lockdown across the state even as it came out with a slew of measures to combat the sweeping pandemic.
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation as daily cases near 1 lakh
17:41
Reviewed the Covid-19 and vaccination related situation across the country. Reiterated the importance of the five fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination as an effective way to fight the global pandemic, tweets PM Modi.
Reviewed the COVID-19 and vaccination related situation across the country. Reiterated the importance of the five fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination as an effective way to fight the global pandemic. https://t.co/WjOtjfCXm3
Ready to quit cinema if it becomes hurdle to political career: Kamal Haasan
Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Hassan on Sunday said he is ready to quit cinema if it becomes hurdle for his political career, which was meant for serving the people.
'Captain' over party? Debate raging over Vijayan's star status in poll-bound Kerala
One may feel there is nothing in a moniker, but it is not that simple in the ruling CPI(M), where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is addressed as 'Captain' by admirers, triggering a raging debate within the party and outside, with many saying the tag should be given to the political outfit and not an individual.
Actor Govinda tests positive for Covid-19. He has mild symptoms and is home quarantine, says his spokesperson (ANI)
Credit: Instagram/@govinda_herono1
15:50
IPL will go on without any audience, says Rajeev Shukla
#COVID19 cases are increasing, so BCCI has taken all precautions for IPL. Only 6 venues have been kept for the tournament, bio-bubble has been created, members of the squad have also been increased. The tournament will go on without any audience:Rajeev Shukla,Vice President, BCCI pic.twitter.com/cYhcgSF3Q7
Yogi likens 'hooliganism' in Bengal to 'disruption' in Kashmir
In a fresh attack on West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on April 4 compared the state with Kashmir and said that a similar kind of hooliganism used to happen in Kashmir. “The kind of hooliganism we are witnessing in Bengal, similar disruption used to happen in Kashmir. Today, in Kashmir, not terrorism but development is on the rise,” said CM Yogi during an election rally in Jangaipara.
15:12
EC terms Mamata's claim of disruption at Nandigram booth as 'factually incorrect'
In a strongly worded rejoinder to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Election Commission has rejected her claim about the presence of outsiders at a polling booth in Nandigram as "factually incorrect" and "devoid of substance".
Deccan Herald now on Telegram - Click HERE to subscribe
14:09
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Delhi by today late afternoon, to take stock of the situation in Chhattisgarh with top officials
13:40
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has called an emergency meeting over the forest fire incidents in the state. "Fire broke out at 964 locations in the state. Total of 7 animals and 4 persons died and 2 persons injured. Weather made it challenging for the government. Chief Minister andI are monitoring the situation separately. We will try to douse the fire with helicopter," state minister Harak Singh Rawat
Bodies of 17 jawans recovered from the site of encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh; death toll of security personnel mounts to 22: Police
12:16
In view of rising Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir, all classes up to class 9 will be closed for two weeks in all schools from April 5 till April 18 in Jammu and Kashmir,office of LG said. Classes 10, 11 and12 will also be closed for one week in all schools from April 5. All gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 people only.
11:52
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold a Cabinet meeting today at 3 pm
11:50
We will go to Gujarat to hold meetings with farmers over MSP andfarm laws in Gujarat. We will visit Bardoli and Sabarmati also.We hope the government will accept our demands in the next 5-6 months: BKU (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait in Abu Road, Rajasthan (ANI)
10:59
Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack Update: 2 out of 5 security personnel who died in the attack are from CRPF. 16 out of the total 31 injured are CRPF personnel. Out of 21 missing security personnel, 7 are from CRPF.
Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to say that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
09:16
Petrol, diesel andLPG prices have started reducing now and they will reduce further in the coming days. We had stated earlier also that we will transfer benefit from a decrease in crude oil prices in the international market to the end customers: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
08:40
"I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. India will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace and progress," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah
08:04
Greetings on Easter!
On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world.
15 jawans missing after naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
At least 15 jawans missing after yesterday's Sukma encounter. A reinforcement party rushed to the spot. Bodies of 2 out of 5 jawans who died in encounter recovered. Among injured jawans, 23 admitted to Bijapur Hospital & 7 to Raipur hospital: Chhattisgarh Police Sources (ANI)
07:39
Second Covid-19 surge in Karnataka could peak in April
The assertion comes from inputting data variables into a multi-dimensional, partial differential equation (PDE) model, details of which were published in the journalNature ScientificReportson March 24.
Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch
A 23-year-old batsman who was approaching 50 runs in a cricket match in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh hit a fielder with his bat after the latter took a catch and got him out, police said on Sunday.
Read more
Deccan Herald now on Telegram - Click HERE to subscribe
Which way will the wind blow in a 'wave-less' Tamil Nadu election?
Finally, its curtains on probably the longest election campaign, lasting four months, in the state's history, for the control of Fort St. George, the seat of power of Tamil Nadu government.
Read more
Assam makes Covid-19 test compulsory for air, train passengers from Mumbai, Bengaluru
A day after Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that there is no Covid in the state and hence no need to wear mask now,the health and family welfare department Sunday issued fresh notifications for mandatory testing of air and train passengers coming to the state from Mumbai and Bengaluru to check the spread of virus.
Read more
Tamil Nadu polls: Coimbatore restaurant corrects BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on 'politics over food'
Apoliticaltweet by Bengaluru (South) MP and BJP Yuva Morcha ChiefTejasviSuryaafter breakfast at arestaurantin Coimbatore in poll-bound Tamil Nadu has caused him much embarrassment.
Read more
Tamil Nadu reports 3,581 new Covid-19 cases, 1,813 recoveries, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra reports 57,074 Covid-19 cases, setting a fresh record.
PMO blames people's lax attitude as daily Covid-19 cases cross 93,000
People’s lax attitude towards wearing masks and maintaining the social distancing, coupled with pandemic fatigue and poor implementation of containment measures led to the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the second wave, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday, asking the states to improve behavioural compliance and reduce mortality.
Read more
Mumbai reports over 11,163 Covid-19 cases.
PM to address BJP workers across country on party's foundation day on Apr 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the BJP workers across the country on the party's foundation day on April 6.
The prime minister will address the party workers virtually, which will be streamed live on different digital platforms and social media pages of the BJP.
To mark the foundation day, BJP workers will organise discussion sessions on the philosophy, culture and policies of the party at all polling booths across the country, BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said in a statement on Sunday.
BJP-led Centre punishing AAP govt in Delhi for supporting farmers' agitation: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Centre was trying to “punish” his government for supporting the farmers' agitation by creating hurdles in its functioning with the new law that gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor. Addressing a farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Jind district, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener asserted that he is ready to “make any sacrifice” for the sake of farmers who are agitating against the three central agri laws.
Read more
Tamil Nadu: DMK president MK Stalin held the door-to-door campaign at Kolathur constituency in Chennai.
All you need to know about fresh Covid-19 curbs in Maharashtra
As Maharashtra grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday announced weekend lockdown across the state even as it came out with a slew of measures to combat the sweeping pandemic. The State also imposed night curfew.
Read more
Karnataka reports 4,553 new Covid-19 cases, 2,060 discharges and 15 deaths today
Total cases 10,15,155
Total recoveries 9,63,419
Death toll 12,625
Active cases 39,092
United in our resolve to combat naxalism, says Congress president Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19: Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown, night curfew
As Maharashtra grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday announced a week-end lockdown across the state even as it came out with a slew of measures to combat the sweeping pandemic.
Read more
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation as daily cases near 1 lakh
Reviewed the Covid-19 and vaccination related situation across the country. Reiterated the importance of the five fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination as an effective way to fight the global pandemic, tweets PM Modi.
Ready to quit cinema if it becomes hurdle to political career: Kamal Haasan
Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Hassan on Sunday said he is ready to quit cinema if it becomes hurdle for his political career, which was meant for serving the people.
Read more
Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra to be implement from 8 pm on Fridays to 7 am Mondays.
Maharashtra proposes weekend lockdown
Karnataka 'Sex video scandal': Woman accuses cops of being biased
The woman, said to be featured in a 'sex video' allegedly involving BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Sunday accused the police of being biased.
Read more
'Captain' over party? Debate raging over Vijayan's star status in poll-bound Kerala
One may feel there is nothing in a moniker, but it is not that simple in the ruling CPI(M), where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is addressed as 'Captain' by admirers, triggering a raging debate within the party and outside, with many saying the tag should be given to the political outfit and not an individual.
Read more
Actor Govinda tests positive for Covid-19. He has mild symptoms and is home quarantine, says his spokesperson (ANI)
Credit: Instagram/@govinda_herono1
IPL will go on without any audience, says Rajeev Shukla
Yogi likens 'hooliganism' in Bengal to 'disruption' in Kashmir
In a fresh attack on West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on April 4 compared the state with Kashmir and said that a similar kind of hooliganism used to happen in Kashmir. “The kind of hooliganism we are witnessing in Bengal, similar disruption used to happen in Kashmir. Today, in Kashmir, not terrorism but development is on the rise,” said CM Yogi during an election rally in Jangaipara.
EC terms Mamata's claim of disruption at Nandigram booth as 'factually incorrect'
In a strongly worded rejoinder to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Election Commission has rejected her claim about the presence of outsiders at a polling booth in Nandigram as "factually incorrect" and "devoid of substance".
Read more
Deccan Herald now on Telegram - Click HERE to subscribe
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Delhi by today late afternoon, to take stock of the situation in Chhattisgarh with top officials
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has called an emergency meeting over the forest fire incidents in the state. "Fire broke out at 964 locations in the state. Total of 7 animals and 4 persons died and 2 persons injured. Weather made it challenging for the government. Chief Minister andI are monitoring the situation separately. We will try to douse the fire with helicopter," state minister Harak Singh Rawat
Bodies of 17 jawans recovered from the site of encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh; death toll of security personnel mounts to 22: Police
In view of rising Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir, all classes up to class 9 will be closed for two weeks in all schools from April 5 till April 18 in Jammu and Kashmir,office of LG said. Classes 10, 11 and12 will also be closed for one week in all schools from April 5. All gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 people only.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold a Cabinet meeting today at 3 pm
We will go to Gujarat to hold meetings with farmers over MSP andfarm laws in Gujarat. We will visit Bardoli and Sabarmati also.We hope the government will accept our demands in the next 5-6 months: BKU (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait in Abu Road, Rajasthan (ANI)
Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack Update: 2 out of 5 security personnel who died in the attack are from CRPF. 16 out of the total 31 injured are CRPF personnel. Out of 21 missing security personnel, 7 are from CRPF.
Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to say that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Petrol, diesel andLPG prices have started reducing now and they will reduce further in the coming days. We had stated earlier also that we will transfer benefit from a decrease in crude oil prices in the international market to the end customers: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
"I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. India will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace and progress," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah
15 jawans missing after naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
At least 15 jawans missing after yesterday's Sukma encounter. A reinforcement party rushed to the spot. Bodies of 2 out of 5 jawans who died in encounter recovered. Among injured jawans, 23 admitted to Bijapur Hospital & 7 to Raipur hospital: Chhattisgarh Police Sources (ANI)
Second Covid-19 surge in Karnataka could peak in April
The assertion comes from inputting data variables into a multi-dimensional, partial differential equation (PDE) model, details of which were published in the journalNature ScientificReportson March 24.
Read More