News Live: 5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near Sikkim-Nepal border

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Sikkim-Nepal border at 2049 hours: National Center for Seismology - ANI
Earthquake tremors also felt in parts of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal.
20:56
Maharahstra CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi requesting him to allow vaccination of all above the age of 25 years - ANI
20:39
Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple will be closed from today 8.00 pm onwards till further orders for 'darshan'. Regular aarti and puja will be performed and webcast - ANI
20:23
Deccan Herald now on Telegram - Click Here to subscribe
19:19
Dilip Walse-Patil named Maharashtra Home Minister
19:11
Andhra Pradesh govt announces aid to slain jawans' kin
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of the two CRPF jawans killed in action with the outlawed CPI (Maoists) at Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a statement, expressed sorrow over the killing of the two jawans, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.
Zydus seeks Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for the use of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b in treating Covid-19: Zydus Cadila - ANI
18:40
Karnataka reports 5,279 Covid-19 cases, 32 deaths; Bengaluru accounts for 3,728 cases and 18 deaths
18:25
Anti-Naxal operations to be intensified: Amit Shah
Security forces will intensify the anti-Naxal operations in the coming days and will not be cowed down by attacks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, emphasising that the sacrifice of 22 security personnel in Chhattisgarh will be remembered for taking the battle against the Naxals to a "decisive turn".
Congress rakes up Rafale deal once again amid fresh bribery allegations, demands probe
Congress on Monday renewed its attack on the Modi government over alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal after a French media outlet claimed that aircraft makers paid one million euros to alleged middlemen after finalising the fighter jet deal with India.
Deccan Herald now on Telegram - Click Here to subscribe
16:06
Arch of world's highest railway bridge on Chenab river in J-K completed
The construction of the arch of the world's highest railway bridge that soars 359 metres above the bed of the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir was completed on Monday, with the Northern Railways terming the achievement a milestone.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to chair a meeting tomorrow over surge in COVID-19 cases; health ministers of 11 states & UTs to attend the meet: Sources - ANI
13:12
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry to arrive in Delhi today. He will meet with representatives of the Government of India, private sector, and non-governmental organizations.
13:09
I held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel & officers of security forces. The officers said that this fight should not weaken, which shows that the morale of our jawans is intact: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jagdalpur
In past few years, the fight against Naxalism has reached a decisive turn and this unfortunate incident has taken this fight two steps forward, Shah says
13:09
Amit Shah visits Chattisgarh; pays tribute
छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों का सामना करते वक्त शहीद हुए बहादुर सुरक्षाकर्मियों को जगदलपुर में श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
देश आपके शोर्य और बलिदान को कभी भुला नहीं पाएगा। पूरा देश शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ खड़ा है।
'The Trial of Chicago 7' wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild Awards
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday. The late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis were named best movie actors for their roles in jazz period drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
An accidental fire at a dumping yard at Pacchanady in Mangaluru created tensemoment for the residents of surrounding areas on Sunday night. A haze of smoke enveloped the entire area following the fire.
Central teams rushed to 3 states amid Covid-19 surge
The Centre has rushed teams of public health experts to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab that have been reporting a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases and deaths.
Read more
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Sikkim-Nepal border at 2049 hours: National Center for Seismology - ANI
Earthquake tremors also felt in parts of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal.
Maharahstra CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi requesting him to allow vaccination of all above the age of 25 years - ANI
Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple will be closed from today 8.00 pm onwards till further orders for 'darshan'. Regular aarti and puja will be performed and webcast - ANI
Deccan Herald now on Telegram - Click Here to subscribe
Dilip Walse-Patil named Maharashtra Home Minister
Andhra Pradesh govt announces aid to slain jawans' kin
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of the two CRPF jawans killed in action with the outlawed CPI (Maoists) at Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a statement, expressed sorrow over the killing of the two jawans, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.
Read more
Zydus seeks Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for the use of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b in treating Covid-19: Zydus Cadila - ANI
Karnataka reports 5,279 Covid-19 cases, 32 deaths; Bengaluru accounts for 3,728 cases and 18 deaths
Anti-Naxal operations to be intensified: Amit Shah
Security forces will intensify the anti-Naxal operations in the coming days and will not be cowed down by attacks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, emphasising that the sacrifice of 22 security personnel in Chhattisgarh will be remembered for taking the battle against the Naxals to a "decisive turn".
Read more
33% of vaccination centres in all Delhi Government hospitals to operate 24 hours from tomorrow: Delhi Government - ANI
PM Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on Covid-19 & vaccination-related issues on 8th April, via video conferencing: Sources - ANI
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited moral authority to govern: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sachin Vaze case - PTI
Sensex tumbles 871 points; Nifty tanks below 14,650
Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 871 points on Monday, dragged by a selloff in financial stocks as spiking Covid-19 cases spooked investors and fanned concerns over economic recovery.
Read more
Congress rakes up Rafale deal once again amid fresh bribery allegations, demands probe
Congress on Monday renewed its attack on the Modi government over alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal after a French media outlet claimed that aircraft makers paid one million euros to alleged middlemen after finalising the fighter jet deal with India.
Read more
Deccan Herald now on Telegram - Click Here to subscribe
Arch of world's highest railway bridge on Chenab river in J-K completed
The construction of the arch of the world's highest railway bridge that soars 359 metres above the bed of the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir was completed on Monday, with the Northern Railways terming the achievement a milestone.
Read more
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to chair a meeting tomorrow over surge in COVID-19 cases; health ministers of 11 states & UTs to attend the meet: Sources - ANI
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry to arrive in Delhi today. He will meet with representatives of the Government of India, private sector, and non-governmental organizations.
I held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel & officers of security forces. The officers said that this fight should not weaken, which shows that the morale of our jawans is intact: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jagdalpur
In past few years, the fight against Naxalism has reached a decisive turn and this unfortunate incident has taken this fight two steps forward, Shah says
Amit Shah visits Chattisgarh; pays tribute
Amit Shah to visit site where Naxals attacked security personnel
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit today the site where Naxals attacked security personnel at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. Later, he will meet the injured jawans at the hospital.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital, Lucknow
As Covid-19 cases surge, Mumbai shuts malls, asks people to work from home
Mumbai authorities asked all private offices to work from home through April as India’s financial hub emerges once again as the epicenter of a new wave of coronavirus infections.
Read More
'The Trial of Chicago 7' wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild Awards
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday. The late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis were named best movie actors for their roles in jazz period drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
Read More
Massive fire at Mangaluru garbage dumping yard
An accidental fire at a dumping yard at Pacchanady in Mangaluru created tensemoment for the residents of surrounding areas on Sunday night. A haze of smoke enveloped the entire area following the fire.
Read More