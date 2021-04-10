News Live: Alibaba fined $2.78 billion for abuse of market dominance
News Live: Alibaba fined $2.78 billion for abuse of market dominance
updated: Apr 10 2021, 12:02 ist
Track Deccan Herald's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
12:01
West Bengal Polls: 4 persons in Cooch Behar shot dead by CRPF, alleges TMC
Four persons were allegedly shot dead by the central forces at the Sitalkuchi constituency in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections. One of the family members of the deceased alleged that the central forces suddenly opened fire. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that the deceased were their supporters.
Locket Chatterjee's car attacked allegedly by TMC cadre in West Bengal's Hooghly
BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car was attacked allegedly by TMC cadres amid the ongoing polling in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
According to ANI, Chatterjee to an Election Commission official over the phone and said that she was attacked by locals at polling booth no.66 in Hooghly. She also said that journalists have been attacked too and demanded that additional forces be sent there.
China fines Alibaba $2.78 billion for abuse of market dominance
Chinese regulators have hit ecommerce giant Alibaba with a massive 18.2 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) fine over practices deemed to be an abuse of the company's dominant market position, state-run media reported on Saturday.
Xinhua news agency said the State Administration for Market Regulation had assessed the fine after concluding an investigation into Alibaba that began in December.
With 1.45 lakh new cases, India reports biggest Covid-19 spike
India's upward trend of record daily Covid-19 cases continued on Saturday with 1,45,384 fresh cases reported, taking the national tally to 1,32,05,926, as per the Union Health Ministry. The country's active cases stand at 10,46,631 and recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859.
Voter allegedly shot dead at polling booth by TMC cadres in West Bengal's Cooch Behar
A voter was allegedly shot dead in a queue outside a polling booth in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. His family members have alleged that the TMC cadres shot him. The voter, identified as Ananda Barman, is about 18 years old.
West Bengal Polls: 4 persons in Cooch Behar shot dead by CRPF, alleges TMC
Four persons were allegedly shot dead by the central forces at the Sitalkuchi constituency in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections. One of the family members of the deceased alleged that the central forces suddenly opened fire. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that the deceased were their supporters.
Read more
Locket Chatterjee's car attacked allegedly by TMC cadre in West Bengal's Hooghly
BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car was attacked allegedly by TMC cadres amid the ongoing polling in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
According to ANI, Chatterjee to an Election Commission official over the phone and said that she was attacked by locals at polling booth no.66 in Hooghly. She also said that journalists have been attacked too and demanded that additional forces be sent there.
Read more
China fines Alibaba $2.78 billion for abuse of market dominance
Chinese regulators have hit ecommerce giant Alibaba with a massive 18.2 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) fine over practices deemed to be an abuse of the company's dominant market position, state-run media reported on Saturday.
Xinhua news agency said the State Administration for Market Regulation had assessed the fine after concluding an investigation into Alibaba that began in December.
Read more
With 1.45 lakh new cases, India reports biggest Covid-19 spike
India's upward trend of record daily Covid-19 cases continued on Saturday with 1,45,384 fresh cases reported, taking the national tally to 1,32,05,926, as per the Union Health Ministry. The country's active cases stand at 10,46,631 and recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859.
Read more
Voter allegedly shot dead at polling booth by TMC cadres in West Bengal's Cooch Behar
A voter was allegedly shot dead in a queue outside a polling booth in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. His family members have alleged that the TMC cadres shot him. The voter, identified as Ananda Barman, is about 18 years old.
Read more