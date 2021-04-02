News highlights: No lockdown in Maharashtra, but CM Thackeray to announce stricter rules in 1-2 days
News highlights: No lockdown in Maharashtra, but CM Thackeray to announce stricter rules in 1-2 days
updated: Apr 02 2021, 22:04 ist
22:03
Maharashtra reports 47,827 new Covid-19 cases and 202 deaths today.Case tally is at 29,04,076
21:30
Election Commission debars Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, from campaigning for ongoing Assam elections for 48 hours with immediate effect for his remark against Hagrama Mohilary, Bodoland People's Front Chairperson. pic.twitter.com/y0jTp5ZbwV
The government is not lacking anywhere in healthcare and infrastructure. But we cannot defeat this virus without your cooperation: Maharashtra CM
20:59
We have to take care of the state and its economy, and putmoney in the poor man's heart, but before that, we have to think of saving these people's lives: CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:57
Stay at home, do not crowd places for no reason, do not forget your mask, practice social distancing. We can delay a lockdown but it will only be through everyone's cooperation. Whether you're willing to work together, is what we have to see. Whether the government imposes lockdown is not the question. It is whether you are ready to defeat Coronavirus: CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:56
Malls, restaurants are running full. If this continues and the situation goes out of hand, then we will have no other option.
I ask for a few more days. I will talk to other people, I know lockdown is not a solution. If there is a solution other than lockdown, I want it. Vaccination is ongoing, but how else do we break this rising trend?: CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:53
I want to ask kindly all those who are giving me suggestions, how to satisfy the state's requirement of doctors? Health care is not like an object that can be bought at a furniture store. Come out on the streets against the Covid-19 pandemic, not me. Come out on the streets to help those healthcare workers. You must fight, we all have to fight this pandemic together, but have patience: CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:51
I know a lockdown is not the best option, it will impact the economy of the state. I will not mention the names of the political parties because I don't want to politicise this issue. But many parties are commenting on the government's possible imposition of the lockdown, asking me not to behave like Hitler. They are asking me to increase facilities instead of lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:49
Don't play with your life, don't bring politics into this. Other economies including Brazil, US, UK, Europe are also struggling even though vaccination has started, and some of them have imposed lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:47
After getting the first dose of vaccination, people are getting careless. Even if you have taken both doses of vaccination, wearing a mask is mandatory. Getting vaccinated does not make you completely immune from the vaccine, so you have to comply with Covid-19 restrictions: CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:46
Maharashtra should be satisfied to know that 3 lakh people were vaccinated yesterday alone. We still have to increase this number: CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:45
In the coming days, we aim to conduct 2.5 lakh RT-PCR tests daily: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:43
If this continues, our beds and hospitals will not be enough in the next 15-20 days. I have given the orders to increase these amenities if need be, but how will I increase doctors, and nurses? How can we increase health workers and frontline workers?
20:41
Active cases and deaths have climbed from September 2020 till April 2021, which is why I am speaking to you with concern: CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:39
Last March, there was a shortage of beds, doctors, ambulances, hospitals were overflowing. We increased the number of beds. Maharashtra was the only state which set up hospitals. We increased beds in the state by over 3.75 lakh: CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:38
We have to increase testing. We are not hiding anything. We did not hide anything. Whatever the situation of Maharashtra is, it may seem shocking to people, but we will not hide anything. I will not compare my state's performance with other states. I only care about Maharashtra and my people:CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:37
We seem to have lowered the guard during January and February, in April, In March, it has become very big, we have to be very very patient in April, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:36
The threat of a lockdown is not over because of the emerging Covid-19 second wave scenario. I am not yet answering if we will enter a lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:34
I am not here to give you tension, worry you. Let us prepare a roadmap on how to fight it out effectively, the Covid-19 is like a "mayawi rakshas", says CM Uddhav Thackeray.
20:32
What is the situation of Covid19 in Maharashtra? I have been saying if the situation worsens, we may have to go into lockdown: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
20:25
20:22
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state regarding the Covid-19 situation at 8.30 PM.
19:30
Convoy of Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's was attacked at Tatarpur Chowk, Alwar in Rajasthantoday. Four persons have been detained, in connection with the incident.Further investigation underway, say police.
19:29
Tamil Nadu: Statue of DMK's founder CN Annadurai was vandalized by unidentifed persons in Madhavacheri, Trichy, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Ym5S2QVpU8
Our government does not see people's caste, creed or faith before serving them. Ours is a government for everyone: PM Modi in Kanyakumari
18:24
Centre should allow states to vaccinate everyone on war footing. Need to involve non-healthcare facilities in inoculation drive: Kejriwal
18:00
Today, Assam is peaceful because of Sarbananda Sonowal Government. Chief Minister Sonowal turned Bodo protest into Bodo agreement. 4,000 assault rifles were surrendered under the agreement: BJP Chief JP Nadda in Guwahati#AssamAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/xj1ktMdZUc
I assure the fishermen that their safety is NDA's priority. Just a few days ago, we ensured the release of fishermen from Sri Lanka, this includes 40 fishermen and 4 boats from Tamil Nadu. Currently, no Indian fishermen in Srilankan custody: PM Modi said.
17:46
Congress has imposed Article 356 several times. Both DMK and AIADMK governments have been dismissed by Congress. Having Congress in any coalition is having a high-handed ally who does not understand local sensibilities: PM Modi said in Kanyakumari.
17:40
Today the mood of the nation is clearly against politics of nepotism and entitlement: PM Narendra Modi said in a rally in Kanyakumari
17:06
Tamil Nadu: Income-Tax Department conducts raid at the residence of DMK leader Senthil Balaji, in Karur pic.twitter.com/MAKP01PzeE
Two sides continue to remain in touch through military and diplomatic channels: MEA on Sino-India border row in eastern Ladakh
16:19
Myanmar: As far as border crossings are concerned, we are dealing with it as per our laws and humanitarian considerations: Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson said.
"We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. We've urged the release of political prisoners & supported any attempts at resolving the current situation including through efforts of ASEAN," he said.
15:36
Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi are hugging Badruddin Ajmal who insulted the state by throwing away ‘Gamosa’. In India, some people are political activists andsome are political tourists. Rahul Gandhi is a political tourist, BJP chief JP Nadda said in Patacharkuchi, Assam.
15:34
PM Modi, campaigning in Kerala'sPathanamthitta, slammed the LDF government. "What has the LDF done? First, they tried to distort Kerala's image, then they destroyed sacred places through their agents. Devotees of Lord Ayyappa who should have been welcomed with flowers have been welcomed with lathis. They aren't criminals."
14:41
Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8:30 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8:30 pm on April 2 as coronavirus cases hit fresh highs across the country.
The state might impose some form of lockdown or curbs as Maharashtra faces the worst of the second Covid-19 wave.
Pune issues fresh curbs amid rising coronavirus cases; night curfew in place, outdoor acivities prohibited
13:09
4 officials suspended after EVM controversy in Assam
EC issues factual report on incident involving EVM in Assam.
Polling party 149-Indira MV School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) met with incident. Party comprised a Presiding Officer & 3 polling personnel. They were accompanied by police personnel comprising a constable & a homeguard:EC pic.twitter.com/irm3DEr6KV
EVM found in BJP candidate's car in Assam last night
Last night a polled EVM machine was being taken in Patharkandi Vidhan Sabha, Assam when a crowd intercepted it as the car didn't belong to EC. According to ANI sources, the EC car had broken down & officials took a lift in a passing car that was later identified as belonging to a BJP candidate.
ANI reported that an FIR has been lodged on unknown persons who attacked the car carrying the polled EVM. Further investigations are on about the sequence of events, the EVM was not tampered with during the crowd attack and is in the custody of the administration.
10:32
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair a high-level meeting with officials today, over the Covid situation in the state
10:00
I-T raids at premises belonging to Senthamarai Sabareesan, daughter of DMK Chief M K Stalin
09:53
Taiwan train derails, at least four dead, many injured
A train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday after apparently hitting a truck, with at least four people feared dead and more than 20 injured, as rescuers struggled to reach crushed carriages, the fire department said.
The train, travelling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said in a statement.
At least four people are believed dead, three people with serious injuries have been sent to hospital and around 20 with light injuries are waiting to go to hospital, it said.
The train was carrying around 350 people, and rescue efforts are ongoing, the department said.
09:32
India reports 81,466 new Covid-19 cases, 50,356 discharges, and 469 deaths in the last 24 hours
09:31
Amitabh Bachchan gets Covid-19 vaccine
T 3861 - Got it done ! My CoviD vaccination this afternoon .. All well .. 🙏
TMC's Dibyendu Adhikari writes to East Midnapore DM over Nandigram issue.
His letter reads, "Considering present political situation in the area, I personally apprehend that existing communal harmony may be blatantly disrupted...I request you to take precautionary measures in advance."
TMC's Dibyendu Adhikari writes to East Midnapore DM over Nandigram. His letter reads, "Considering present political situation in the area, I personally apprehend that existing communal harmony may be blatantly disrupted...I request you to take precautionary measures in advance." pic.twitter.com/vl2zAM3698
An encounter has started at the Kakapora area in Pulwama district. Police and Security Forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited, says Jammu & Kashmir Police.
07:05
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat e-releasing Standing Operating Procedure of Joint Logistics Node (JLN) in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
07:03
Myanmar soldiers target journalists to silence protests
Ten days after seizing power in Myanmar, the generals issued their first command to journalists: Stop using the words “coup,” “regime” and “junta” to describe the military’s takeover of the government. Few reporters heeded the Orwellian directive, and the junta embraced a new goal: crushing all free expression.
23 taluks in Karnataka face landslide risk: Report
As many as 23 taluks in Karnataka face risk of landslides whilefiveothers need attention due to minor landslides witnessed over the years, a report has warned.
