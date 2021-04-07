News Live: Will release 1 security personnel in custody, ready to negotiate with govt, says CPI(M)
News Live: Will release 1 security personnel in custody, ready to negotiate with govt, says CPI(M)
updated: Apr 07 2021, 07:29 ist
Track Deccan Herald's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
07:27
1 in 3 Covid survivors suffers from mental, neurological problems: Study
One in three people who overcome Covid-19 suffers from a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis six months on, according to the largest study so far published on the mental toll that long-Covid takes on survivors.
High-stakes Assembly polls see impressive turnout; clashes reported in several areas
A high voter turnout of 65 percent to over 82 percent was recorded in assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal on Tuesday, with the Congress along with its allies like the DMK locked in a keen contest to regain turf in South India.
India logs record 1.07 lakh daily Covid-19 cases for first time
The number of coronaviruscasesinIndiahit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with over 1.07 lakh new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the data provided by governments of various states and Union territories.
A British trial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children has been paused while regulators assess its possible link to blood clots, Oxford University, which helped develop the jab, said Tuesday.
1 in 3 Covid survivors suffers from mental, neurological problems: Study
One in three people who overcome Covid-19 suffers from a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis six months on, according to the largest study so far published on the mental toll that long-Covid takes on survivors.
Read more
High-stakes Assembly polls see impressive turnout; clashes reported in several areas
A high voter turnout of 65 percent to over 82 percent was recorded in assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal on Tuesday, with the Congress along with its allies like the DMK locked in a keen contest to regain turf in South India.
Read more
India logs record 1.07 lakh daily Covid-19 cases for first time
The number of coronaviruscasesinIndiahit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with over 1.07 lakh new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the data provided by governments of various states and Union territories.
Read more
AstraZeneca UK vaccine trial in children paused
A British trial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children has been paused while regulators assess its possible link to blood clots, Oxford University, which helped develop the jab, said Tuesday.
Read more