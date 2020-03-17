News Live: Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh was not at the crime spot during the time of incident, says his lawyer
News Live: Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh was not at the crime spot during the time of incident, says his lawyer
11:39
Mukesh Singh was not at the crime spot during the time of incident, says his lawyer
ML Sharma, a lawyer of one of the death row convicts Mukesh, approaches a Delhi court andclaims that he (Mukesh) was arrested from Rajasthan onDecember 17.He (Mukesh)was not there at the crime spot at the time of the incident. He has also alleged torture at Tihar Jail.
10:54
JUST IN | Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in Navy
06:54
Anil Ambani, Subhash Chandra summoned by ED in Yes Bank money laundering case
The ED has summoned top corporate honchos, including Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and Indiabulls chairman Sameer Gehlaut, to appear before it for questioning this week in connection with its money laundering probe against
Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday.
DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan, recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in another case and later released on bail, has also been called for questioning, apart from Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani who has been asked to depose on March 19 at the agency office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai, they said. (PTI)
06:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of ‘Jatir Pita’ Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Bangladesh today via video conferencing. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zsVkw6Zodw
Supreme Court to deliver its judgment today on permanent commission for women officers in the Navy.
