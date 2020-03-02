News Live: Nirbhaya case convict Pawan's mercy petition rejected by President

Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Kumar Gupta's mercy plea, which he filed earlier today, was rejected by the President,according to multiple media reports.\r\n\r\nThe hanging of the four convicts in the case is scheduled tomorrow.
Advocate AP Singh has informed Delhi's Patiala House Court that death row convict Pawan's mercy petition has been filed before the President.
The mercy petition is filed a day before the date of hanging.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting to be held tomorrow at Parliament Library Building.
SC to hear Sara Abdullah Pilot's plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention under PSA on March 5
Supreme Court posts for hearing on 5th March, the plea of Sara Abdullah Pilot, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah’s sister challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.
Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah chairs a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, ahead of the Karnataka budget session, in Bengaluru.
One of the four convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta'scurative petition has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. The petition had sought commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment.
Government allows airlines to provide in-flight Wifi services in India.
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets; wins series 2-0.
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3: New Zealand 235, 46/0 at lunch break. Need 86 runs to win.
New York state confirms first coronavirus case: Reuters
Global coronavirus death toll passes 3,000 with new China count, says AFP.
