News Live: No excuses from Kohli for India's heavy defeat

Congress to boycott Trump’s event at Rashtrapati Bhawan tomorrow. Congress calls for boycott as Sonia Gandhi has not been invited. As per convention, leaders of parties in parliament andformer PMs are called for banquets at Rashtrapati Bhawan, reports News 18 quoting sources.
08:37
'Not good enough': No excuses from Kohli for India's heavy defeat
Virat Kohli refused to make excuses for India's comprehensive loss to New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington on Monday with the skipper saying they were simply "not good enough".
The world's top-ranked side crashed to a 10-wicket defeat in the first session of day four to snap a nine-Test unbeaten streak dating back to the 2018 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
08:30
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe.Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.
DH Exclusive: Maharashtra may lose mega refinery to Gujarat
TheCentreis considering shifting the proposed $70 billion (about Rs 4 lakh crore) Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL) from Maharashtra to Gujarat amid concerns over land acquisition.
Twoofficialsin the central government, who are working on the deal, confirmed toDH that the government recently received a proposal on shifting the refinery.
