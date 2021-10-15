News Live: Nora Fatehi hasn't been part of any money laundering activity, says her spokesperson

Between birthday celebrations & Yoga day observations, the Modi govt has still have failed to vaccinate enough people: Congress
Between birthday celebrations & Yoga day observations, the Modi govt has still have failed to vaccinate enough people. We are the largest manufacturers of vaccines in the world & yet our people continue to be left behind. pic.twitter.com/fnPpaoOTB1
Bopanna-Shapovalov pair out of Indian Wells event after quarterfinal loss
Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov suffered defeat in the men's doubles quarterfinals to bow out of the BNP Paribas Open here.
In a tightly contested match that lasted one hour and six minutes, Bopanna and Shapovalov were handed a 4-6 4-6 defeat by the Russian pairing of Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev late Thursday night. (PTI)
A female doctor of AIIMS Delhi has levelled sexual harassment allegations against a senior doctor. Case registered, accused at large: Delhi Police
Manmohan Singh 'stable and recovering' says AIIMS official (PTI)
Mohan Bhagwat calls for review, reformulation of National Population Policy keeping next 50 years in mind
Expressing concern over the "rapid growth" in the country's population, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called for a review and reformulation of the National Population Policy by keeping the next 50 years in mind along with the availability of resources.
He called for curbing the illegal infiltration from across the borders and preparing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to prevent the infiltrators from acquiring citizenship rights and purchasing lands in the country.
Speaking during his annual Vijayadashmi address to RSS workers at Reshimbagh here, Bhagwat also said the share of population of people belonging to religions of "Bharatiya origin" which was earlier 88 per cent, has come down to 83.8 per cent, while that of the Muslim population which was 9.8 per cent in the past has increased to 14.23 per cent between 1951 to 2011. (PTI)
I urge these 7 companies to prioritise 'research and innovation' in their work culture. You've to take lead in future technology, give opportunities to researchers. I would also urge startups to collaborate with these 7 companies: PM Modi on dedication of 7 new defence companies pic.twitter.com/SaUBhMiipH
President of India has empowered LG of Ladakh to exercise powers & discharge functions of the State Govt under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 within the Union territory: Union Home Ministry notified on Thursday
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands Friday (PTI)
#WATCH | "...There's no control over what's shown on OTT platforms, post Corona even children have phones. Use of narcotics is rising...how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities...All of this should be controlled,"says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/PLELLPExdL
Modi remembers former President Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary
मिसाइल मैन के रूप में विख्यात देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने अपना जीवन भारत को सशक्त, समृद्ध और सामर्थ्यवान बनाने में समर्पित कर दिया। देशवासियों के लिए वे हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Pn2tF73Md6
Panama searches mass graves for victims of 1989 US invasion
Several bags with human remains have been exhumed from a mass grave in Panama amid searches for the victims of the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989, officials said on Thursday.
The military operation took the lives of some 300 civilians and marked the end of the dictatorship of General Manuel Noriega. For years, families have called for a search for the remains of those who died, many of whom were buried in mass graves. (Reuters)
Nora Fatehi hasn't been part of any money laundering activity, says the actor's spokesperson (ANI)
Attempt being made to make morcha into a religious issue: SKU
Britain's queen irritated by leaders who are just talk on climate change
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been overheard saying that she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but then do very little or nothing to address the crisis.
We should follow Sardar Patel who had said castes and sects should not be hurdles in development: PM Modi during virtual address for event in Surat
Delhi boy Mridul Agarwal tops IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced
Detention hearing for Norway bow-and-arrow attacker
A judge in Norway will rule in a custody hearing on Friday for the man who confessed to a deadly bow-and-arrow attack that police have said was probably an act of terror.
Modi remembers former President Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary
Modi to dedicate 7 new defence companies today
