News Live: North Korea fires possible missile off east coast
News Live: North Korea fires possible missile off east coast
updated: Oct 19 2021, 08:25 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
07:42
#WATCH | PM Modi never speaks on 2 things -- rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU
Khalilzad, US envoy who brokered Afghan exit, quits
Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran US envoy whose months of patient hotel-ballroom diplomacy helped end the US war in Afghanistan but failed to prevent a Taliban takeover, resigned on Monday.
In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khalilzad defended his record but acknowledged that he came up short and said he wanted to step aside during the "new phase of our Afghanistan policy."
"The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged," he wrote. (AFP)
07:38
North Korea fires possible missile off east coast (Reuters)
Khalilzad, US envoy who brokered Afghan exit, quits
Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran US envoy whose months of patient hotel-ballroom diplomacy helped end the US war in Afghanistan but failed to prevent a Taliban takeover, resigned on Monday.
In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khalilzad defended his record but acknowledged that he came up short and said he wanted to step aside during the "new phase of our Afghanistan policy."
"The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged," he wrote. (AFP)
North Korea fires possible missile off east coast (Reuters)