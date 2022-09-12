News Live: Pakistani drone spotted near international border in Punjab; search under way
News Live: Pakistani drone spotted near international border in Punjab; search under way
updated: Sep 12 2022, 09:47 ist
09:42
Delhi CM Kejriwal to interact with various stakeholders in Ahmedabad today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to interact with auto-rickshaw drivers, businessmen, lawyers in three different town hall meetings in Ahmedabad on Monday. Gujarat Assembly poll is slated to be held later this year
Pakistani drone spotted near international border in Punjab; search under way
Punjab | Today around 5 am a Pakistani drone was spotted near International Border in the area of BSF's Rosa Post BOP 89 Bn in Gurdaspur. The jawans fired several rounds of bullets at it following which it flew back to Pakistani side. Search operation by BSF & Police is underway.
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law summoned to ED office in Kolkata
West Bengal | TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir was summoned to ED office in Kolkata at 12.30 am last night in connection with coal smuggling case. However, upon reaching the office as per the time mentioned in the summon, the office was found to be closed. https://t.co/0kfWY2uvcgpic.twitter.com/KdxYvFaU6P
A bus accident in Chhattisgarh'sKorba district left at least 7 people dead and 3 injured, police said on Monday.
08:46
Mumbai cops arrest godman on charges of rape; probe on
Mumbai's Versova Police arrested a 58-year-old self-styled godman on charges of rape.The accused had allegedly raped the victim several times since 2019 when she was a minor.Police registered a case against the accused based on the statement of the victim.Further probe on: Police
NIA raids under way in Delhi, NCR, Haryana, Punjab in Sidhu Moose Wala case
National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at various places in Delhi, NCR, Haryana and Punjab in connection with suspected terror gangs linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala: Sources pic.twitter.com/H9JTiCHQIu
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.
06:53
Oil prices slide as China Covid curbs, possible rate hikes weigh on demand outlook
Oil prices slipped during Asian trade on Monday as the prospect of further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe to quell inflation and the imposition of strict Covid-19 restrictions in China overshadowed the global demand outlook.
Brent crude futures dropped 78 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $86.01 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after settling 4.1 per centhigher on Friday. USWest Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.11 a barrel, down 73 cents, or 0.8 per cent, after a 3.9 per cent gain in the previous session.
06:52
New wildfire spreading in central California mountains
California's latest wildfire has spread rapidly in the US state's central mountains, just as firefighters were bringing a big blaze south of Los Angeles under control, authorities said Sunday.
The Mosquito Fire has now swept through an area of more than 41,000 acres (16,600 hectares) in the Sierra Nevada range northeast of San Francisco in just four days, the official Cal Fire website reported.
