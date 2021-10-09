News Live: Piyush Goyal calls on exporters to target $400-500 mn in outbound shipments
News Live: Piyush Goyal calls on exporters to target $400-500 mn in outbound shipments
updated: Oct 09 2021, 17:46 ist
17:45
Piyush Goyal calls on exporters to target $400-500 mn in outbound shipments - PTI
16:35
NCB is questioning the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan who was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case - ANI
16:34
Heroin worth over Rs 2 crore recovered in Assam, one held
One person has been arrested and heroin weighing around 339.2 gm worth Rs 2.5 crore seized from his possession in Khatkhati area of Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday.
On a tip-off, police searched a passenger bus coming from Manipur at Laharijan on Friday night and seized the heroin concealed in 27 soap boxes, an officer said.
The arrested person hails from the neighbouring state, he said. Further investigation is underway. - PTI.
15:49
CWC to meet on Oct 16 amid troubles within party
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in the national capital next Saturday to discuss the turmoil in the party units, especially in Punjab and Chhattisgarh, upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states and the vexed issue of election of a full-time president to replace interim president Sonia Gandhi.
Banisadr, Iran''s first president after 1979 revolution, dies
Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran's first president after the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution who fled Tehran after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy, died Saturday. He was 88.
Among a sea of black-robed Shiite clerics, Banisadr stood out for his Western-style suits and a background so French that it was in philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre that he confided his belief he'd be Iran's first president some 15 years before it happened.
Those differences only isolated him as the nationalist sought to instill a socialist-style economy in Iran underpinned by his deep Shiite faith instilled by his cleric father. (AP)
13:29
Maha: Two held for trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from businessman in Bhiwandi
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a businessman by threatening to kidnap his five-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. Based on technical inputs, the city police on Friday apprehended Bharatkumar Purohit (30) and Vindo Zend (42) for the offence, an official said. (PTI)
13:28
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav at New Delhi on Saturday.
12:13
Unhindered maritime access one of India's primary requirements for development: Defence Minister
India's prosperity is largely linked to its seas and unhindered maritime access is one of the country's primary requirements as it continues its march on the path of development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.
"We have had a close relationship with seas for a very long time... Our trade, economy, festivals and culture are closely linked with seas to a large extent. However, we have faced a significant number of challenges linked to the seas," he said during his speech at the Investiture Ceremony of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).
These challenges have taught us that without ensuring maritime security, it is not possible to create a comprehensive internal and external security framework, the minister said. (PTI)
12:13
Delhi: Union Minister & Territorial Army (TA) Captain Anurag Thakur along with Director General TA Lt Gen Preet Mohindera Singh donates blood at the Territorial Army camp on the occasion of Territorial Army's 72nd Raising Day pic.twitter.com/cZ4aQfHDsE
EAM S Jaishankar will be visiting Armenia on October 12, 13. This will be the first ever visit of an External Affairs Minister of India to independent Armenia. He will have meetings with his Armenian counterpart as well as call on the PM and President of the National Assembly of Armenia.
11:26
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jythiradhya Scindia
10:27
10:11
Narcotics Control Bureau has summonedfilm producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it today in Mumbai in the cruise drugs bust.
09:33
Delhi: Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. She was received by PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/Iu0LV6wTAP
India reports 19,740 new cases in the last 24 hours.Active caseload is at 2,36,643,lowest in 206 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
09:03
Man accused of threatening 2 US senators to remain in jail
A man upset over the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, illegal immigration and the direction he thinks the country is headed is accused of threatening the lives of Alaska's two Republican USsenators in a series of profanity-laced voice mails that included saying he would hire an assassin to kill one.
“Your life is worth $5,000, that's all it's worth,” the message left at the office of USSen. Lisa Murkowski said. “And as you let in these terrorists, assassins, guess what? I'm going to use them. I'm going to hire them.”
Some of the voice mails left for Murkowski and USSen. Dan Sullivan were played in USDistrict Court in Fairbanks on Friday by assistant USAttorney General Ryan Tansey during the first appearance for Jay Allen Johnson, 65. The Delta Junction man was ordered detained until at least the preliminary hearing set for October19. (AP)
08:21
The NCB is conducting another raid in the cruise ship case at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Bandra area of Mumbai
08:20
मां चंद्रघंटा के चरणों में शीश झुकाकर नमन। देवी चंद्रघंटा अपने सभी भक्तों को नकारात्मक शक्तियों पर विजय का आशीर्वाद दें। इस अवसर पर उनसे जुड़ी स्तुति... pic.twitter.com/hQHqM7uisK
Police arrested four persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Nagpur. Three suspects are absconding andinvestigation is underway, police said. (ANI)
07:29
Evergrande says six execs have returned funds from advance redemption of products
Six executives of heavily indebted China Evergrande Group have returned funds from early redemptions of the company's investment products, the property group said on Saturday.
Evergrande, in a liquidity crisis with over $300 billion in liabilities as offshore bondholders fear an imminent default, has not spoken publicly about missing recent interest payments to bondholders.
The redemption occurred earlier this year and all funds were returned in full before Friday, the company said in a statement. It said it has imposed punishment and held the six accountable, but gave no details. (Reuters)
07:12
Hard decision of CWG hockey pullout done keeping with Olympics in mind: IOA chief
Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Friday backed Hockey India's decision to pull out of next year's Commonwealth Games to ensure greater focus on the Asiad, saying "hard decisions" have to be taken for bigger goals and it wasn't feasible to even send a second-string team.
Suicide bomber attack on Afghan mosque 'enormous tragedy': US
The US has condemned thesuicidebomber attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan that killed at least 46 people, saying it is an "enormous tragedy" and people of that country deserve better.
"Obviously, any loss is an enormous tragedy, and our heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Friday. (PTI)
06:54
Facebook apologises for second outage in a week, services back up
Facebook Inc apologised to users for a two-hour disruption to its services on Friday and blamed another faulty configuration change for its second global outage this week.
