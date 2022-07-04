News Live: PM approves ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of victims who died in Kullu bus accident

  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 12:07 ist
Track the latest news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH.
  • 12:05

    Kullu bus accident: PM approves ex-gratia of Rs 2L each to kin of victims

    The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each: PMO (Prime Minister's Office)

  • 12:04
  • 12:02

    The 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju Garu and the 100th anniversary of Rampa Kranti will be celebrated throughout the year: PM Modi

  • 11:53

    Bailable warrant issued against Sanjay Raut in defamation case

    Mumbai court hasissued abailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife.

  • 10:17

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition stable, says doctor

  • 10:00

    Sixteen people, including some school children, killed as private bus falls into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

  • 09:37

    RJD leader Lalu Prasad hospitalised after he fell down the stairs

  • 09:34

  • 07:16

    Hearing on Gyanvapi case to resume today in Varanasi court

  • 07:15

    Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann's first cabinet expansion today, 5 to 6 Ministers likely to be inducted

  • 07:14

    3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Copenhagen mall shooting