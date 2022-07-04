News Live: PM approves ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of victims who died in Kullu bus accident
updated: Jul 04 2022, 12:07 ist
12:05
Kullu bus accident: PM approves ex-gratia of Rs 2L each to kin of victims
The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each: PMO (Prime Minister's Office)
12:04
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, at a special program on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations, in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/jsEMoVctKM
The 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju Garu and the 100th anniversary of Rampa Kranti will be celebrated throughout the year: PM Modi
11:53
Bailable warrant issued against Sanjay Raut in defamation case
Mumbai court hasissued abailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife.
10:17
Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition stable, says doctor
Patna, Bihar | Lalu Prasad Yadav reached our emergency at around 3.30 am at night. His condition was unstable due to his recent shoulder accident. Doctors observing him in ICU, condition stable: Dr Asif Rehman, Medical Superintendent Paras hospital pic.twitter.com/0m1s1EUx7f
Sixteen people, including some school children, killed as private bus falls into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.
09:37
RJD leader Lalu Prasad hospitalised after he fell down the stairs
Bihar | RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna this morning after he reportedly lost his balance and fell down the stairs at his home yesterday, suffering a minor fracture in his right shoulder following which his health deteriorated. pic.twitter.com/2ELXz7vE3T
Imphal, Manipur | Mortal remains of 5 personnel including a Lt Col of Territorial Army were sent to respective home stations by IAF aircraft this morning. They were paid full military honors at Imphal International Airport by GOC Red Shield Division & IG IGAR (South) pic.twitter.com/EzYvsza8vD
Hearing on Gyanvapi case to resume today in Varanasi court
UP | Hearing on Gyanvapi case to resume today in Varanasi court
Muslim side will continue with its arguments. According to them,the case is not maintainable,but we've said that it's maintainable...Our demand to grant worship there is legally valid:Adv V Jain, Hindu side's lawyer pic.twitter.com/ixxxbV8JRs
Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann's first cabinet expansion today, 5 to 6 Ministers likely to be inducted
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Copenhagen mall shooting