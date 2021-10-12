News Live: PMO likely to review India's coal supply today amid power outage worry

As the energy crisis caused by coal shortage threatens to causewidespread blackouts, thePrime Minister's office is likely to review the coal supply situation today, sources told NDTV.
10:03
Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis
Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia.
Brent crude was down 26 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $83.39 a barrel at 0211 GMT, after touching three-year highs on Monday on the way to a 1.5 per cent advance.
09:46
Sensex rises over 50 points in early trade
Equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday with Sensex rising over 50 points to 60,189.27 in the opening session and Nifty advancing 19.55 points to 17,965.50.
09:37
India logs 14,313 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 224 days
India logged 14,313 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 244 days, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,85,920, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.04 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.The death toll climbed to 4,50,963 with 181 fresh fatalities.
Three militants of The Resistance Front (TRF), including the one involved in the recent killing of a non-local street hawker here, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Shopian district ofJammuandKashmir, police said on Tuesday.
09:18
Cruise drugs case: NCB summons Imtiaz Khatri for questioning today
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri for questioning today in the recent cruise drugs bust case, reported ANI.Two Delhi-based organisers of the cruise party have also been called.
Khatriwas earlier called by NCB on Saturday and was questioned for eight hours.
09:16
Instagram to introduce 'take a break' feature, nudge teens away from harmful content
09:03
Union Minister Anurag Thakur carried out a cleanliness drive around Humayun’s Tomb, under the month-long 'Clean India' initiative, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has started an initiative to collect75 lakh kgs of waste and plastic between October 1 and 31. The ministry has collected over 30 kgs within 10 days across the country, Thakur told ANI.
08:25
Secure power supply to Delhi's distribution companies, Power Ministry tells NTPC, DVC
Power Ministry has issued instructions to NTPC andDVC to secure power supply to Delhi's distribution companies so that they will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per demand, reported ANI. The move comeskeeping in view the Declared Capacity offered to Delhi DISCOMs in the last 10 days.
Due to the coal supply crisis, states have been resorting to blackouts, while the government has assured of ample stock.
08:18
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today to take part in the 'antim ardaas' of farmers who were killed in the violence on October 3.
07:20
Roads outside Kempegowda International Airport waterlogged due to heavy rains
Karnataka: Roads outside Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), Bengaluru waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.
Where will money come for free Covid-19 vaccines: Minister on soaring fuel prices
As petrol and diesel prices soar to a new record highin the country, Union Minister of Statefor Petroleum and Natural GasRameswar Telihas claimed that "free"Covid-19 vaccines provided to the citizens have resulted in a hike in fuel prices.
HM Amit Shah meets power, coal ministers amid supply crisis
Union Home MinisterAmitShah, on Monday, held a meeting with Power Minister R K Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and askedthem to prepare a contingency plan to face any challenge in the event of a shortage of coal faced by thermal power plants.
Top NCB officer alleges cops monitoring his movement, lodges complaint
Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is supervising probe into the recent cruise drugs bust case, has filed a police complaint in Mumbai alleging two cops were monitoring his movements, an NCB official said on Monday.
Delhi High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner and extension of his service by a year, ANI reported.
An encounter begins at the Feeripora area of Shopian, according toKashmir Zone Police. More to follow.
