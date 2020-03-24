News Live: Rajya Sabha elections deferred in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

People at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh were requested today to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed. But after they refused, action was taken against violators as the assembly was unlawful. Protest site has been cleared. Some protestors have been detained, saysDCP South East.
07:53
Govt suspends domestic air travel from March 25 over coronavirus scare
The Government, on Monday, ordered the suspension of domestic commercial flights beginning Tuesday midnight as it moved towards enforcing a complete lockdown to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
“The operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease with effect from midnight that is 23.59 hours IST on 24/3/2020. Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 23.59 hours on 24/3/2020,” the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.
30 states and Union Territories impose complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country: Govt
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.