News Live: Russian crew back on Earth after filming first movie in space, says Roscosmos
updated: Oct 17 2021, 11:13 ist
11:12
India Meteorological Department issues Yellow alert for heavy rain in eleven districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode pic.twitter.com/oq8jswaD7t
Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition
Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges.
The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator Jorge Rodriguez, who heads the government's negotiating team. Rodriguez said the Venezuelan government would not attend the talks set to begin on Sunday.
The Venezuelan government in September named Saab - who was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in Cape Verde to refuel - as a member of its negotiating team in talks with the opposition in Mexico, where the two sides are looking to solve their political crisis. (Reuters)
07:47
US Justice Department confirms extradition of Colombian businessman Alex Saab (AFP)
07:45
Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today
Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Re 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Re 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today
In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.77/litre (up by Re 0.34) and diesel costs Rs 102.52/litre (up by Re 0.37) today pic.twitter.com/cNqotF9rqA
Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; visuals from NH-24 in East Vinod Nagar area "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over & adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and Noida during the next 2 hours," says India Meteorological Department.
Congress slams 'incompetent' NDA for failing to anticipate post-lockdown power consumption rise
Russian crew back on Earth after filming first movie in space: Roscosmos (AFP)
New Japan PM sends offering to controversial Yasukuni shrine
Japan's new prime minister on Sunday sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni shrine that honours the war dead but is seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of Tokyo's past militarism.
Fumio Kishida sent the "masakaki" tree offering under his name as prime minister to celebrate the shrine's biannual festival held in the spring and autumn, a spokeswoman for the shrine told AFP.
Two of Kishida's ministers also offered sacred trees. (AFP)
India reports 14,146 new Covid-19 cases, 144 deaths
The total cases have touched 3,40,67,719, while the cumultive deaths have reached 4,52,124.
Russian crew to return to Earth after filming first movie in space
A Russian actress and director were set to return to Earth on Sunday after spending 12 days in the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit.
Rain lashes Delhi-NCR
