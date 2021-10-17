News Live: Russian crew to return to Earth after filming first movie in space

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; visuals from NH-24 in East Vinod Nagar area "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over & adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and Noida during the next 2 hours," says India Meteorological Department.
US Justice Department confirms extradition of Colombian businessman Alex Saab (AFP)
Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today
Russian crew to return to Earth after filming first movie in space
A Russian actress and director were set to return to Earth on Sunday after spending 12 days in the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit.
Read more
Rain lashes Delhi-NCR
Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; visuals from NH-24 in East Vinod Nagar area "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over & adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and Noida during the next 2 hours," says India Meteorological Department.