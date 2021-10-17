News Live: Russian crew to return to Earth after filming first movie in space

  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 07:48 ist
  • 07:47

    US Justice Department confirms extradition of Colombian businessman Alex Saab (AFP)

  • 07:45

    Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today

  • 07:43

    Russian crew to return to Earth after filming first movie in space

    A Russian actress and director were set to return to Earth on Sunday after spending 12 days in the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit.

  • 07:25

    Rain lashes Delhi-NCR

    Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; visuals from NH-24 in East Vinod Nagar area "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over & adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and Noida during the next 2 hours," says India Meteorological Department.