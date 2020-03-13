News Live: Saurashtra wins its maiden Ranji trophy
News Live: Saurashtra wins its maiden Ranji trophy
XShare via
Share permalink
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
14:46
Saurashtra wins its maiden Ranji trophy
13:30
J&K former chief minister Farooq Abdullah's detention under Public Safety Act revoked.
12:37
Union Cabinet approves 4% increase in Dearness Allowance for central govt employees: Reports ANI quoting sources
11:33
JUST IN | Govt extends deadline to bid for Air India till April 30 from March 17, reports PTI.
11:21
Delhi court sentences Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years in prison for murder of Unnao rape victim's father.
10:31
Senior IPS officer Charan Reddy passes away
Senior IPS officer Charan Reddy passes away. He was ill for sometime. He had served additional police commissioner (west), Bengaluru.Today at 8.15 am, Sri Charan Reddy IPS ADGP CID passed away Mahaveer Jain hospital at Vasantnagar.Reddy played a significant role in restructuring of Bengaluru City Police commissionerate for the first time since it was formed. He was the part of SIT that probed illegal mining.
07:47
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes first English Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus
07:37
Canadian media: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has been tested positive for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/O3ZlJRswTy
Indian Embassy in Washington DC: 24/7 Helplines of Indian Embassy/Consulates in USA for queries/clarifications regarding the recent travel advisory issued by the Govt. of India for travel to India. https://t.co/BPLR6d7pDHpic.twitter.com/fCd3uHooOY
Saurashtra wins its maiden Ranji trophy
J&K former chief minister Farooq Abdullah's detention under Public Safety Act revoked.
Union Cabinet approves 4% increase in Dearness Allowance for central govt employees: Reports ANI quoting sources
JUST IN | Govt extends deadline to bid for Air India till April 30 from March 17, reports PTI.
Delhi court sentences Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years in prison for murder of Unnao rape victim's father.
Senior IPS officer Charan Reddy passes away
Senior IPS officer Charan Reddy passes away. He was ill for sometime. He had served additional police commissioner (west), Bengaluru.Today at 8.15 am, Sri Charan Reddy IPS ADGP CID passed away Mahaveer Jain hospital at Vasantnagar.Reddy played a significant role in restructuring of Bengaluru City Police commissionerate for the first time since it was formed. He was the part of SIT that probed illegal mining.
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes first English Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus
Disney to shut Florida and Paris theme parks, cruise line over coronavirus, reports AFP.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.