News Live: SC to hear curative petition filed by Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta

Supreme Court's six-judge bench to hear today the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case death row convicts, claiming that at the time of the offence, he was a minor and thereby his death sentence should be commuted to life imprisonment.
06:45
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm, during which he will talk about issues relating to #COVID19 and the efforts to combat it. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1b7Gc0CStu
US Congress clears emergency $100 billion COVID-19 aid package: AFP
Meanwhile, Nirbhaya convict Akshay Singh's wife files divorce petition in Aurangabad court
