News Live: SC to hear curative petition filed by Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta

Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
  • 06:48

    US Congress clears emergency $100 billion COVID-19 aid package: AFP

  • 06:47

    Meanwhile, Nirbhaya convict Akshay Singh's wife files divorce petition in Aurangabad court

  • 06:46

    Supreme Court's six-judge bench to hear today the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case death row convicts, claiming that at the time of the offence, he was a minor and thereby his death sentence should be commuted to life imprisonment.

  • 06:45

  • 06:44

          • Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.