News Live: SC to hear pleas filed by both factions of Shiv Sena on July 20

Boeing says 'very close' to restarting 787 deliveries
Boeing is "very close" to restarting deliveries of its 787 aircraft, Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said on Sunday.
787 deliveries have been halted for a year as Boeing works through inspections and repairs in an industrial headache expected to cost about $5.5 billion.
Speaking on the eve of the Farnborough air show, Deal also said there was "not a high probability" that the U.S. planemaker would cancel its 737 MAX 10 model.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told Aviation Week earlier this month the company could be forced to cancel the 737 MAX 10 over potential regulatory issues. - Reuters.
17:32
Army Chief Gen Pande leaves for Bangladesh on 3-day visit
Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande on Sunday left for Bangladesh on a three-day visit to further enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation, his first visit abroad after taking the reins of the 1.2 million-strong force.
Gen Pande's travel to the neighbouring country comes less than a month after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen visited India, during which both sides appreciated the "trust and mutual respect" in the fast-expanding ties.
The Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with the three service chiefs of Bangladesh besides meeting senior leaders of the country, officials said.
Gen Pande will also pay tributes to the fallen heroes of the Bangladesh Liberation War at a memorial. - PTI.
16:43
Margaret Alva named Opposition candidate for Vice Presidential election
16:23
Child admitted to hospital in Andhra Pradesh with monkeypox symptoms
A child admitted to GGH hospital with monkeypox symptoms. Blood samples sent to Pune & report for the same is awaited. Family of the child is kept under home quarantine. The family returned to India from a Saudi Arabia tour y'day: N Rao,Superintendent, GGH Hospital Vijayawada, AP
Ex-TN CM Panneerselvam hosptialised over Covid-related ailments
Former chief minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam, who is in a bitter power struggle with the AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to Covid-19-related ailments.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation seminar, 'Swavlamban', in New Delhi on Monday
11:35
A storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, 70 km off the Gujarat coast in Okha, packing wind speeds of over 50 km per hour, and moving towards Oman
11:33
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from T20Is
08:14
Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks
India and China will hold the 16th round of high-level military talks on Sunday with an aim to resolve the outstanding issues in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
08:13
5 UP MLAs to vote outside state in Prez polls
Five Uttar Pradesh MLAs will vote outside the state during the voting for the country's new President that takes place on Monday.
SC to hear pleas filed by both factions of Shiv Sena on July 20
Child admitted to hospital in Andhra Pradesh with monkeypox symptoms
LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan attends NDA meeting on presidential poll preparation - PTI
Opposition meeting to decide on Vice Presidential candidate under way
Section 144 imposed in Kallakurichi, Chinnasalem, Nainar Palayam taluk: Kallakurichi District Collector PN Sridhar - ANI
Subway Surfers mostly downloaded in India, US in June: Report
India, with 14.7 per cent of all downloads, and the US, with 10.2 per cent, had the most Subway Surfers downloads in June of this year, says a new report.
All-party meeting called by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, begins in Parliament Annexe building
