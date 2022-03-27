News Live: Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered

India resumes scheduled International flights after two years of pandemic-induced ban on air travel.
07:26
PM Modi to hold 87th episode of Mann Ki Baat at 11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in MannKiBaatprogramme on All India Radio at 11 am today. It will be the 87th episode of the monthly radio.
07:24
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days
The prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise, with hikes of 50 paise and 55 paise, respectively in Delhi and hikes of 53 paise and 58 paise, respectively in Mumbai.
The price of petrol currently stands at Rs 99.11 per litre in Delhi and Rs 113.88 in Mumbai. The price of diesel, meanwhile, stands at Rs 90.42 per litre in Delhi and Rs 98.13 in Mumbai, as of Sunday morning.
JUST IN | Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered, state media has reported
