News Live: Self-assessment of AGR payments is sheer violation, contempt, says Supreme Court
11:25
Supreme Court says self-assessment of AGR payments is a sheer violation, sheer contempt. The Court says to Solicitor General "Who has allowed self assessment, reopening of the issue?"
07:33
Tihar Jail officials: Hangman Pawan conducted dummy execution at the jail in Delhi today.The four death row convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case - Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh - are scheduled to be hanged on 20th March at 5.30 am.
07:24
Yes Bank to resume full banking services from 6 pm, today. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed moratorium on the bank & capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000, on 5th March. pic.twitter.com/OBXIz3XXqp
Supreme Court to hear today the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh CM & BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others to hold floor test in the State Assembly.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.