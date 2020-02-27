News Live: Serial killer 'cyanide' Jolly attempts to kill self in jail, says Kozhikode Police

One hundred and nineteen Indians and five foreigners from coronavirus-hit cruise ship land in Delhi on AI flight. China on Thursday reported 29 more deaths from the new coronavirus epidemic, the lowest daily figure in almost a month, and the number of fresh infections rose slightly.
Pakistan Health Minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.
Koodathayi serial murders accused cyanide Jolly attempts suicide in jail, saysKozhikode Police. She has beenadmitted to Kozhikode Medical College with a slit wrist. More details awaited.
Trump appoints Pence to lead US response to coronavirus outbreak.
