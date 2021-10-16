News Live: Singhu lynching case won't affect our protest, says Rakesh Tikait

Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
12:26
Taliban to announce secondary school for girls 'very soon': UN official
12:11
I am full-time and hands-on Congress president: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet
At a key meeting of theCongress Working Committee (CWC), Sonia Gandhi said that she is a "full-time and hands-on Congress president".The Congress's top brass is currently holding deliberations on key issues such as organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls, and the current political situation at the first physical meeting of the party's working committee since the Covid outbreak.
Income Tax Departmentcarried out search andseizure operations onan importer and trader of laptops, mobile phones, and peripheral parts. The search operationsspread across the NCR, Haryana, and West Bengal revealed large-scale under-invoicing of imports, ANI reported.
11:40
#WATCH Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial at Marina Beach, Chennai pic.twitter.com/FainvE184X
Dussehra 2021: Effigies of Ravan burnt across nation to mark victory of good over evil
11:13
Singhu lynching case won't affect our protest: Rakesh Tikait
"Whatever happened is wrong. Someone killed him and later the police arrested the killer. The matter is subject to investigation. It will not affect our protest," saidBKU leader Rakesh Tikait to ANI on the body of a man found at Singhu near the Delhi-Haryana border.
10:44
EAM Jaishankar to be on 3-day visit to Israel from Sunday
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to be on a three-day official visit to Israel from Sunday to meetthe top leadership of Israel including the PM, NSA, and foreign minister.
10:31
#WATCH Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, underway at AICC office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tL74bHpzzF
Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee meet to discuss Assembly polls
Chaired by Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the AICC office in Delhi is being heldtodayto discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, and P Chidambaram are also present, ANI reported.
10:12
Young Saurashtra player Avi Barot dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Saurashtra batter Avi Barot, a former India Under-19 captain and a member of the Ranji Trophy-winning team in the 2019-20 season, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a shockingly young age of 29, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said.
09:57
3 killed as 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Bali
Three people were killed and another seven were injured when a moderately strong earthquake and an aftershock hit Indonesia's resort island of Bali early Saturday.
An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Drangbal area of Pampore, Pulwama, according to ANI. Top LeT commander Umar Mustaq Khandey is trapped. He was involved in the killings of police personnel andother terror crimes.
09:00
Sherlyn Chopra files FIR against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty for fraud, sexual harassment
Actor Sherlyn Chopra has filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra on October 14 for allegedly committing fraud against her andmental harassment, ANI reported.
"I've filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating, andcriminal intimidation," she said.
08:33
Rahul Dravid to take over as Team India head coach
In one of the biggest developments in Indiancricket, former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid has agreed to take over as the head coach of the Team India, according to a reportbyANI.
Oil prices rise to three-year high on back of supply deficit forecasts
Oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel on Friday, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions spurs demand.
Brent crude futures settled up 86 cents, or oneper cent, at $84.86 a barrel. Front-month prices, which touched their highest level since October 2018 at $85.10, hit a weekly rise of 3 per cent, its sixth straight weekly gain.
08:03
Did you know? There are 404 weak buildings in Bengaluru
As many as 404 buildings in Bengaluru are structurally weak and can collapse at any time, a new survey by theBruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has revealed.
Sidhu withdraws resignation, to continue as Punjab Congress chief
Navjot SinghSidhuhas decided to take back his resignation and stay on as the Congress' Punjab unit chief after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Friday during which he shared his concerns with the former party chief and was assured that they would be sorted out.
India sees 15,981 new Covid cases, 166 deaths
India reports 15,981 new Covid-19 cases, 17,861 recoveries, and 166 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
PM Modi wishes Odisha CM on his birthday
Despite idol immersion ban in Delhi, Yamuna ghat at ITO littered
