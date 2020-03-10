News Live: Terrorists throw grenade at a police station in Pulwama, 1 CRPF personnel injured
News Live: Terrorists throw grenade at a police station in Pulwama, 1 CRPF personnel injured
XShare via
Share permalink
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
20:47
1 CRPF personnel injured after terrorist threw a grenade at a police station in Pulwama
Terrorists hurled a grenade at police station Kakapora in Pulwama district today. However, the grenade exploded outside the wall of the police station. Police fired few aerial shots. 1 CRPF personnel received personnel injuries.
All Madhya Pradesh ministers present in cabinet meeting submit resignations to CM Kamal Nath
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a political crisis on Monday after a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with at least 17 MLAs, virtually raised a banner of revolt prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers present resigned reposing their faith in his leadership.
Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.
1 CRPF personnel injured after terrorist threw a grenade at a police station in Pulwama
Terrorists hurled a grenade at police station Kakapora in Pulwama district today. However, the grenade exploded outside the wall of the police station. Police fired few aerial shots. 1 CRPF personnel received personnel injuries.
All Madhya Pradesh ministers present in cabinet meeting submit resignations to CM Kamal Nath
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a political crisis on Monday after a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with at least 17 MLAs, virtually raised a banner of revolt prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers present resigned reposing their faith in his leadership.
Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.
Read the full report here.
FCRA case: CBI files charge sheet against aviation consultant Deepak Talwar, say officials.
US military begins withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, reports AFP news agency quoting official.
Canada reports first coronavirus death.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.