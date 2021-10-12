News Live: Top NCB officer alleges cops monitoring his movement, lodges complaint

Where will money come for free Covid-19 vaccines: Minister on soaring fuel prices
As petrol and diesel prices soar to a new record highin the country, Union Minister of Statefor Petroleum and Natural GasRameswar Telihas claimed that "free"Covid-19 vaccines provided to the citizens have resulted in a hike in fuel prices.
HM Amit Shah meets power, coal ministers amid supply crisis
Union Home MinisterAmitShah, on Monday, held a meeting with Power Minister R K Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and askedthem to prepare a contingency plan to face any challenge in the event of a shortage of coal faced by thermal power plants.
Top NCB officer alleges cops monitoring his movement, lodges complaint
Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is supervising probe into the recent cruise drugs bust case, has filed a police complaint in Mumbai alleging two cops were monitoring his movements, an NCB official said on Monday.
