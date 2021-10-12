News Live: Top NCB officer alleges cops monitoring his movement, lodges complaint

  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 07:24 ist
  • 07:20

    Roads outside Kempegowda International Airport waterlogged due to heavy rains

  • 06:49

    Where will money come for free Covid-19 vaccines: Minister on soaring fuel prices

    As petrol and diesel prices soar to a new record highin the country, Union Minister of Statefor Petroleum and Natural GasRameswar Telihas claimed that "free"Covid-19 vaccines provided to the citizens have resulted in a hike in fuel prices.

  • 06:48

    HM Amit Shah meets power, coal ministers amid supply crisis

    Union Home MinisterAmitShah, on Monday, held a meeting with Power Minister R K Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and askedthem to prepare a contingency plan to face any challenge in the event of a shortage of coal faced by thermal power plants.

  • 06:48

    Top NCB officer alleges cops monitoring his movement, lodges complaint

    Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is supervising probe into the recent cruise drugs bust case, has filed a police complaint in Mumbai alleging two cops were monitoring his movements, an NCB official said on Monday.

