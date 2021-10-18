News Live: Union Civil Aviation expands aerial connectivity of North East with 6 routes

  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 16:10 ist
  • 16:10

    Mixing vaccines highly effective against Covid-19: Lancet study

    People who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine followed by an mRNA vaccine shot had a lower risk of infection compared to those immunised with both doses of the AstraZeneca preventive, according to a nationwide study in Sweden.

  • 15:56

    Union Civil Aviation expands aerial connectivity of North-East with 6 routes

    Union Civil Aviation virtually flagged off sixroutes expanding aerial connectivity of North-East India, ANI reported.

    The routes on which operations are starting from today are Kolkata – Guwahati, Guwahati – Aizawl, Aizawl – Shillong, Shillong – Aizawl, Aizawl – Guwahati, and Guwahati – Kolkata.

  • 15:41

    Under Taliban, Kabul's drug addicts forced into withdrawal

    With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the Taliban brace for 45 days of painful withdrawal.

  • 15:33

    Activists brandish Tibetan flag at Beijing Olympics flame ceremony

  • 15:33

  • 13:43

    A meeting between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar is underway at Sahyadri Guest House

  • 13:43

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a dig at the govt, saying it promised to make those wearing 'hawai chappals' travel by air but it has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel so much it has become difficult for the middle class to travel even by road

  • 12:51

    Gangotri in Uttarkashi district receives rainfall IMD has issued a Red alert for 'heavy rainfall' in the State today

  • 12:49

    First death due to dengue reported in Delhi this year; 723 total cases

  • 11:43

    Dam Safety Authority issues an Orange alert for Idukki dam reservoir. Blue alert for Idamalayar reservoir, Ernakulam district and Red alert for Kakki reservoir, Pathanamthitta district

  • 11:43

    BJP National President JP Nadda chairs National Office bearers meeting at the party headquarters

  • 11:41

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Sena Bhawan to attend the second edition of the Indian Navy's Commanders Conference

  • 11:41

    Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident

  • 11:40

    Rapid Action Force deployed at Sonipat Railway Station, in the wake of 'Rail roko' call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident

  • 11:40

    A UP-based firm has developed non-lethal weapons inspired by traditional Indian weapons for security forces Security forces asked us to develop non-lethal weapons after the Chinese used wired sticks, tasers against our soldiers in Galwan clash: Mohit Kumar, CTO, Apastron Pvt Ltd

  • 09:56

    The Foreign Ministers of Israel, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and India to hold a virtual meeting today

  • 09:43

    Babul Supriyo to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tomorrow to formally resign as BJP MP

  • 09:41

    At 13,596, India logs lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly eight months; 166 deaths

    India reported 13,596 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 230 days, and 166 deaths, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

  • 09:11
  • 09:11

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting of the state's Covid-19 Task Force today.

  • 09:10

    Fire breaks out in the Emergency ward of LNJP Hospital

    A fire broke out in the Emergency ward of LNJP Hospital today. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire, no causality was reported.

  • 07:18

    Indian Americans protest against terrorism in Kashmir

    Indian Americans from South Florida along with their Jewish friends on Sunday held a demonstration against the growing Islamist terrorism in Kashmir.

    Organised by the Kashmir Hindu Foundation, the protesters raised slogans like “stop Islamist jihad against minorities in Kashmir" and “fight back Islamist terrorism”.

