News Live: 'Our country is going to hell', Trump takes a dig at Biden
updated: Apr 05 2023, 08:11 ist
08:09
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay detained ahead of Modi's visit
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has been detained by police from residence ahead of Modi's visit. The party has threatened to launch a protest, reported ANI.
08:00
New York case just part of Trump's legal woes
Donald Trump on Tuesday became the first US president to be arrested on criminal charges -- but the 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records are far from the only legal peril threatening the ex-leader as he seeks a return to the White House.
The rebellious Republican billionaire has described the charges as being the work of "radical left Democrats" who have "criminalized the justice system" and are seeking to derail his presidential candidacy.
Never thought anything like this could happen in America, says Donald Trump
We have to save our country. I never thought anything like this could happen in America, the only crime that I have committed is, fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it, says former US President Donald Trump.
07:17
'Our country is going to hell': Trump takes a dig on Biden
#WATCH | Hunter-Biden laptop exposes Biden family as criminals & according to pollsters would have made a 17-point difference in election result, we needed a lot less than that, it would have been in our favour because our country is going to hell: Donald Trump
Protestors gather in large numbers in NYC to show support to Trump