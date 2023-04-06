News Live: India conducts joint services defence exercise off Andaman & Nicobar islands
updated: Apr 06 2023, 09:05 ist
09:03
India conducts joint services defence exercise off Andaman & Nicobar islands
Andaman & Nicobar Command conducted a large-scale Joint military EX-KAVACH involving assets of the Army, Navy, Air Force & Coast Guard on April 5. This joint-services exercise aimed to fine-tune joint war-fighting capabilities & operational synergy: ANC pic.twitter.com/BLFLQt16UZ
Cash worth Rs 1.5 crore seized at Kognoli check post in Karnataka
A person who had been carrying cash worth Rs 1.5crore in a private bus was arrested during check-up of the vehicle at Kognoli check post in Nippani taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The person was carrying cash without documents in a bus coming from Mumbai.
Police seized the cash and arrested the person. The Income Tax Department was informed about the seizure. (DHNS)
08:37
Cops seize Rs 50 lakh of unaccounted cash from a car in poll-bound K'taka
Karnataka | Police have seized Rs 50 lakhs of unaccounted cash from a car at Dundur check post in Gadag district, case registered pic.twitter.com/27oa3rgqKy
YouTuber booked under NSA over fake videos of attacks on Bihari migrant workers in TN
YouTuber Manish Kashyap who has been sent to judicial custody till April 19 for posting fake videos of migrant labourers from Bihar "being attacked" in Tamil Nadu has been booked under National Security Act (NSA).
India elected to UN statistical body; China suffers diplomatic rout
In a sign of India's diplomatic influence, it has been elected to the UN Statistical Commission and two other bodies while China suffered a diplomatic rout unable to get the required votes for the Commission when it squared off against India.
India was elected unopposed in two elections on Wednesday by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to the Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS.
In the election to the Statistical Commission where China was competing with India for seats earmarked for the Asia Pacific region, India received 46 of the 53 votes for the Statistical Commission electing it to one of the two seats for the Asia Pacific region in the first round of voting.
07:07
Indian-Americans stage peaceful rally against legislation on caste-based discrimination
Scores of Indian-Americans held a peaceful rally in California to register their protest against a Democratic senator for introducing a bill in the state's Senate seeking to explicitly ban caste-based discrimination.
State Senator Aisha Wahab, the first Muslim and Afghan American elected to the state legislature, introduced the bill in the California Senate on March 22. If the bill gets passed, California, America’s most populous state, could also become the country’s first state to outlaw caste-based bias.
Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada’s Ontario
In yet another incident of a hate crime, a Hindu temple—the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Windsor—in the province of Ontario of Canada was vandalised with anti-India graffiti on Tuesday night.
Shri Hanuman Bhakt Mandal takes out Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bengal's Howrah
MHA issues notification for recruitment of 1.3 lakh CRPF constables
Indian shares set to open lower ahead of RBI policy decision
Indian shares are poised to open lower on Thursday, ahead of what many expect to be the Reserve Bank of India's final interest rate hike in the current cycle.
India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.12 per centat 17,603 as of 7:59 amIST. (Reuters)
Devotees offer prayers at Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Delhi to mark Hanuman Jayanti
Kerala train attack case accused brought to Kozhikode
