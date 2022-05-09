News Live: PM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to kin of Telangana road accident victims

  • updated: May 09 2022, 08:29 ist
Here is the latest news from India and around the world! Stay tuned for updates!
  • 08:27

    29 passengers hurt in KSRTC bus accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri

    A KSRTC bus met with an accident Sunday night on Mysuru Road in Kengeri,hurting 29 people,Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP, West Bengaluru informed news agencyANI.

    Read more

  • 08:17

    PM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to kin of Telangana road accident victims

  • 07:20

    Two Palestinians shot dead by Israelis in occupied West Bank

    Two Palestinians, one a teenager, were killed in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, hours after police apprehended two Palestinian men suspected of killing three Israelis last week.

  • 07:19

    IndiGo bars specially-abled child from boarding flight at Ranchi airport for 'panicking'; DGCA begins probe

    IndiGo barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in "a state of panic", following which the aviation regulator DGCA has started a probe and asked the airline to submit a report, officials said on Sunday.

    Read more

  • 07:18

    US First Lady Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

    US First LadyJillBidenmade an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday, meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska at a school sheltering civilians displaced by the war.