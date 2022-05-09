News Live: PM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to kin of Telangana road accident victims

PM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to kin of Telangana road accident victims
Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi
Two Palestinians shot dead by Israelis in occupied West Bank
Two Palestinians, one a teenager, were killed in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, hours after police apprehended two Palestinian men suspected of killing three Israelis last week.
IndiGo bars specially-abled child from boarding flight at Ranchi airport for 'panicking'; DGCA begins probe
IndiGo barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in "a state of panic", following which the aviation regulator DGCA has started a probe and asked the airline to submit a report, officials said on Sunday.
29 passengers hurt in KSRTC bus accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri
A KSRTC bus met with an accident Sunday night on Mysuru Road in Kengeri,hurting 29 people,Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP, West Bengaluru informed news agencyANI.
US First Lady Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
US First LadyJillBidenmade an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday, meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska at a school sheltering civilians displaced by the war.