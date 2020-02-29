News Live: US-Taliban peace deal to be signed today evening in Doha

Sources: US-Taliban peace deal to be signed today evening in Doha (Qatar), Indian envoy among 30 countries also invited to witness the event. pic.twitter.com/8x6ShoKGYS— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020
South Korea reports 594 more coronavirus cases, the total number of cases reach 2,931: AFP
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Prithvi Shaw makes 54, India take lunch at 85/2
Invited to bat, India reached 85 for 2 at lunch on the opening day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.
India lost both the openers -- Prithvi Shaw (54) and Mayank Agarwal (7) -- to Kiwi pacers.
Read the full report here.
