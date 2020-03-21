News Live: Vikas Garg ceases to be fund manager at 14 funds of L&T mutual fund

Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
  • 13:42

    Vikas Garg steps down as fund manager at 14 funds of L&T mutual fund

    Vikas Garg, has ceased to be fund manager at 14 funds of L&T mutual fund on account of his resignation. His stepping down come amid an unprecedented crisis in Indian financial markets.

  • 11:46

    MeToo convict Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Coronavirus in jail

  • 14:45

    Bodies of 17 security personnel, who went missing after encounter with Naxals in Sukma, found: Chhattisgarh police

  • 07:08

    IndiGo says it will operate only 60 percent of its domestic flights on Sunday when 'Janta curfew' is in force.

  • 07:07

  • 07:06

    Staffer in US Vice President Mike Pence's office tests positive for COVID-19: AFP

  • 07:04

            • Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.