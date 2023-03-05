News Live: Wall of under construction structure collapses in Mumbai; 8 injured

  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 08:04 ist
  • 08:01

    Delhi LG VK Saxena along with G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant visits 'Asita East Project' for revival and rejuvenation of Yamuna flood plains

  • 07:26

    Wall of under construction structure collapses in Mumbai; 8 injured

    8 people were injured after a part of wall of a under construction structure (G+1) collapsed in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, No casualties, saysBMC.

  • 07:25

    NIA attaches UAPA sanctioned terrorist Bashir Ahmad’s property in Kupwara

  • 07:24

    Turkey's earthquake death toll rose to 45,968