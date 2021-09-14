News Live: WB Legislative Assembly Speaker summons CBI, ED officials probing Narada case
News Live: WB Legislative Assembly Speaker summons CBI, ED officials probing Narada case
updated: Sep 14 2021, 10:58 ist
10:57
West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has summonedCBI and ED officials probing the Narada case. They have been asked to appear before Speaker on September 22, seeking a reason for not taking his permission before initiating action against elected representatives, sources told ANI.
10:49
Gangotri highway has been closed near Sukhi Top area due to a landslide amid incessant rainfall in Uttarkashi district. Border Roads Organisation is working to reopen the highway, the Uttarkashi Disaster Management OfficerDevendra Patwal told ANI.
10:46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens on Hindi Diwas. "It is the result of all your efforts that Hindi is continuously making a strong identity on the global stage," PM Modi tweeted.
आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। हिन्दी को एक सक्षम और समर्थ भाषा बनाने में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाई है। यह आप सबके प्रयासों का ही परिणाम है कि वैश्विक मंच पर हिन्दी लगातार अपनी मजबूत पहचान बना रही है।
Sensex rose 212 points in the opening trading and iscurrently at 58,389.85. Nifty inched up 62 points. It is currently at 17,417.85.
09:29
India reports 25,404 new Covid-19 cases, 37,127 recoveries, and 339 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.Total cases are at 3,32,89,579.
09:21
ICG rescues 7 fishermen of distressed boat near Diu
The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven fishermen from a fishing boat which was about to sink near Vanakbara beach in Diu, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The boat had lost its power due to machinery break down and was grounded off the beach in the sea, it mentioned.
On receiving the distress call from the Diu administration at 8 pm on Monday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) deployed indigenous advanced light helicopter from Porbandar to conduct a lifesaving operation in pitch dark night and prevailing inclement weather at Vanakbara beach, which is at a distance of 175 km from Porbandar, it noted. (PTI)
08:44
Madhya Pradesh government is starting recruitment process of 1 lakh posts soon. Along with the creation of job opportunities, entrepreneurship andself-employment is also being encouraged. There are huge employment opportunities in private sector, the Directorate of Public Relations, MP government stated.
08:23
Over 100 world leaders to attend UN gathering in person
More than 100 heads of state and government are planning to attend the UN General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders in person next week, including US President Joe Biden, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the presidents of Brazil and Venezuela, according to the latest speakers list.
The prime ministers of Japan, India and the United Kingdom will also be at UN headquarters to deliver their country's speech to the 193-member assembly, along with Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
And 23 ministers are slated to speak in person as well, according to the list obtained Monday by The Associated Press.
08:01
Maharashtra: A 31-feet tall 'eco-friendly' statue of Lord Ganesh has been installed by an organization at N-6, Cidco, Aurangabad on Ganesh Chaturthi
"The statue is made of plywood, wooden planks, & coconut leaf mats," Vilas Korde of Kulswami Pratishthan said yesterday pic.twitter.com/I13Ze5j47h
PM Narendra Modi will address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York, theMinistry of External Affairs has informed
07:09
Biden to host 'Quad' leaders Modi, Morrison, Suga on September 24: White House
US President Joe Biden would host the first-ever in-person Quad summit on September 24 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.
Norway's leftwing opposition wins general election
Norway's left-wing opposition headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store won Monday's general election after a campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in Western Europe's largest producer.
Biden to host 'Quad' leaders Modi, Morrison, Suga on September 24: White House
US President Joe Biden would host the first-ever in-person Quad summit on September 24 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.
Norway's leftwing opposition wins general election
Norway's left-wing opposition headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store won Monday's general election after a campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in Western Europe's largest producer.
Apple issues fix for flaw linked to Pegasus spyware
Apple released a fix Monday for a weakness that can let the spyware at the heart of the Pegasus scandal infect devices without users even clicking on a malicious message or link.
Scientists decode mystery behind Similipal 'black tiger'
Biologists from Bengaluru on Monday unravelled a genetic secret associated with a small set of Indian tigers that are found in a solitary tiger reserve – Similipal in Odisha.
