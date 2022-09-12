News Live: Congress begins sixth day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala

Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.
Oil prices slide as China Covid curbs, possible rate hikes weigh on demand outlook
Oil prices slipped during Asian trade on Monday as the prospect of further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe to quell inflation and the imposition of strict Covid-19 restrictions in China overshadowed the global demand outlook.
Brent crude futures dropped 78 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $86.01 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after settling 4.1 per centhigher on Friday. USWest Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.11 a barrel, down 73 cents, or 0.8 per cent, after a 3.9 per cent gain in the previous session.
New wildfire spreading in central California mountains
California's latest wildfire has spread rapidly in the US state's central mountains, just as firefighters were bringing a big blaze south of Los Angeles under control, authorities said Sunday.
The Mosquito Fire has now swept through an area of more than 41,000 acres (16,600 hectares) in the Sierra Nevada range northeast of San Francisco in just four days, the official Cal Fire website reported.
