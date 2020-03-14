News Live: Yes Bank cancels Q3 results presser, to file it in exchanges
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
14:36
YES Bank presser for Q3 results, which was slated to happen at 1145 hours, stands cancelled, sources confirm to DH. Now the bank will just put the filling on exchanges anytime from now. Markets worried, as they anticipate a big hole in bank's financials in October-December quarter.
