News Live: Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till March 20

Sectors such as tourism, airlines, hospitality industry and domestic trade&transporters are suffering a loss of activity: RBI Governor Das
Sectors such as tourism, airlines, hospitality industry and domestic trade&transporters are suffering a loss of activity. Spillovers are being transported through finance&confidence channels to overseas & domestic equity markets. Forex & Bond markets are also not immune.
16:32
Second round of effects of the pandemic could operate through a slowdown in the domestic economic growth & it would obviously be a result of synchronised slowdown in global growth: RBI Governor Das
Second round of effects of the pandemic could operate through a slowdown in the domestic economic growth & it would obviously be a result of synchronised slowdown in global growth and as a part of that, the growth momentum in India would also be impacted somewhat: RBI Governor Das
16:31
RBI Governor Das pushes for digital payments to avoid social interaction amid Covid-19 spread.
16:31
The RBI will conduct long term repo operation up to Rs 1 lakh crore at the policy rate, says RBI Governor Das
16:30
We propose to conduct another US dollar swap on March 23, says RBI Guv Das
16:29
In fact the lack of response to our 7-day repo has assured us that there is enough liquidity in the system, says RBI Governor Das
16:28
It is important to ensure policy actions and reaction are conducted: RBI Guv Das
16:28
Already sectors such as tourism, airline are suffering. Morever there are spillovers from the financial markets, says governor Das.
16:27
Growth momentum in India would also be impacted because of this in India: RBI Governor Das
16:26
COVID-19 can impact economic activity in India directly through lesser trade: RBI Governor Das
16:26
The Covid-19 outbreak is rapidly evolving into a human tragedy... Financial markets are witnessing high volatility: Das
16:24
India is not immune to this pandemic, says RBI Governor Das on COVID-19
16:24
You have the big names of Indian Banking working on the revival of YES Bank: RBI Governor Das
You have the big names of Indian Banking working on the revival of YES Bank. It has enough liquidity as of now. If there is need, RBI will provide support. That is supporting factor: Das
There is no reason for the state governments to keep away from the private sector banks: Das
16:22
The main point of the restructuring scheme is to prevent the depositors, says RBI Governor Das.
16:22
Indian banking sector sound and safe, says RBI governor Das
16:21
No need to rush to the bank to withdraw money, says RBI Governor Das in a bid to avoid further run on the bank.
16:21
I want to assure all the depositors that their money with YES Bank is safe: RBI Governor Das
16:20
This time the identity of the Bank has been retained, says Das.
16:19
It is a public-private partnership to revive the YES Bank, says Das
16:19
This has been a very swift action. Perhaps a record of sorts, claims RBI Governor Das.
16:18
Yes Bank restructuring: Credible and sustainable restructuring plan, says RBI Governor Das
16:05
RBI governor will talk about Yes Bank reconstruction and impact of coronavirus on Indian economy
15:18
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a fresh curative petition filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. The top court added that he had used all the remedies available to him.
13:08
Yes Bank to resume services from March 18
We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms, Yes Bank's official account tweeted.
12:47
Wholesale inflation comes down to 2.26% from 3.1%
Government of India: Wholesale inflation down to 2.26% in February as compared to 3.1% in the previous month pic.twitter.com/v7anETdm3M
Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till March 20 by special court in Mumbai
Rupee closes at 74.25, 51 paise down
RBI Guv Governor says not ruling out repo rate action in April 3 policy
No plan to invoke prompt corrective action against Yes Bank as of now, says RBI Governor Das
RBI evaluating coronavirus impact on Indian economy. Measures will be announced in policy review on April 3, say Guv Das
