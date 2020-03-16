News Live: Yes Bank to resume services from March 18
News Live: Yes Bank to resume services from March 18
13:08
Yes Bank to resume services from March 18
We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms, Yes Bank's official account tweeted.
12:47
Wholesale inflation comes down to 2.26% from 3.1%
Government of India: Wholesale inflation down to 2.26% in February as compared to 3.1% in the previous month pic.twitter.com/v7anETdm3M
