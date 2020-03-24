Newspapers safe, vital, says Central Govt amidst COVID-19 lockdown

As a large number of districts in many states of the country are under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed 10 lives in India so far, the Central Government has said that newspapers are safe and their uninterrupted supply is vital to ensure that the public gets accurate information and is aware of the latest developments so as to keep themselves safe.

In a circular highlighting the importance of the "operational continuity of print and electronic media", the Union Government urged all states and union territories to facilitate operational convenience of these services to "ensure timely and authentic information dissemination".

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sent the circular to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories on March 23.

The ministry stated that "proper functioning of these networks is required not only to create awareness among people and to give important messages but also to keep the nation updated of the latest status" and prevent the spread of "false and fake" news. It added that "printing presses and distribution infrastructure of newspapers and magazines" are critical infrastructures for the uninterrupted operation of information networks.

The circular comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech ahead of the Janta Curfew, listed the media as part of the essential services that need to continue functioning in spite of lockdowns.