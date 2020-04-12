Next 3-4 weeks critical in COVID-19 battle, says Modi

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the fast-spreading COVID-19 outbreak is set to be extended at least for two weeks across the country, after 10 states made a strong pitch for maintaining restrictions during a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The Prime Minister may announce the government’s decision either on Sunday or Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave an indication of what is to be expected when he tweeted, “PM has taken the correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it.”

Later, Maharashtra and Telangana announced they were extending the lockdown up to April 30, following the lead of Odisha and Punjab, which have already extended the restrictions up to April 30 and May 1. And more states are likely to join the list.

Modi also indicated a shift in the government’s strategy on COVID-19, defining the government’s motto as ‘jaan bhi, jahaan bhi’ (Life and Livelihood) from the earlier ‘jaan hai to jahaan hai’ (If there’s life, there’s a world), and suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sectors, including modification of APMC laws to facilitate sale of farm produce.

On Saturday, Modi had a four-hour-long video conference meeting with 11 chief ministers, and there was a consensus among 10 of them that extending the restrictions was the best way to contain the pandemic.

Following the meeting, Modi said that the next three to four weeks were critical in determining the impact of steps taken to curb the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister also indicated that the lockdown could be extended further if the situation warranted as “saving lives is the priority”.

Noting the consensus among states on extending the lockdown, Modi observed that while the combined effort of the Centre and the states helped reduce the impact of COVID-19, constant vigilance was paramount.

The government will now issue new guidelines on graded exit from the lockdown and will come out with relaxations for industries and address the distress of workers. The focus will be on working out a healthy employment strategy without compromising the fight against the disease.

The meeting saw a number of Chief Ministers raising questions on the issue of testing facilities.

Suggestions made at the meeting included announcing a special package for states, non-resumption of train and flight services, money to augment hospitals and kits and reduce farm distress, ensuring stringent lockdown in hotspots while giving some relaxation in unaffected districts and door to door screening in highly affected areas. One suggestion was to completely lockdown districts which have many hotspots.

The Prime Minister batted strongly for installing the Aarogya Setu app as an essential tool in the fight against COVID-19.