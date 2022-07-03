Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP, says Amit Shah as party sets eyes on South India

South India will be the BJP's next breakthrough area, the party has said in its political resolution which was passed on the last day of its three-day national conclave.

Through the resolution, moved by home minister Amit Shah, the party took aim at Opposition parties as well and said that the BJP will work to remove all family-run political parties. The resolution was seconded by chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In South India, the party has only managed to form a government in Karnataka. It is preparing for a strong face-off with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections next year, and chose Hyderabad as the venue for the conclave to that end.

During his address to the delegates at the address, PM Modi, too, took on dynastic political parties and said that the era of such parties is now over. He said that the country is now fed up with family-run parties. “These parties will find it hard to survive,” he was quoted by union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

In the political resolution, Shah said Congress has today become a party only of a family. “There are demands for internal democracies within the Congress, but the Congress is not electing the new president because the family fears they will lose their position if free and fair election is conducted by the party,” Sarma told reporters, briefing them about the resolution.

In Telangana and West Bengal, Shah said, the party will defeat family rule. “The BJP will come to power in Bengal, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha,” Sarma said.

The party also took a strong stand on the Supreme Court verdict absolving PM Modi from any involvement in the 2002 Gujarat riots, and said that the verdict is “historic”. “This has exposed the conspiracies of various individuals, ideologically oriented mediapersons and NGOs who all along conspired to defame Modi. Throughout the years, Modi maintained his silence, and cooperated with the SIT and did not create any drama,” Sarma said.

The recent electoral successes of the BJP also found mention in the resolution, and Shah said that the politics of appeasement has ended to make way for the politics of performance and development. Shah said that the next 30-40 years will be the era of the BJP.

The resolution also mentioned the Agniveer scheme, the formation of the role of CDS, and the rollout of OROP in the last 8 years of the Modi government.

The BJP’s near takeover in the Northeast also found mention. “The BJP now has a permanent address in the Northeast, it will be difficult to dislodge the BJP now,” Sarma said.