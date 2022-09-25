NGMA fosters inclusivity: Guided tour in sign language, catalogue in Braille

From holding special guided tours for the differently-abled in sign language to publishing a catalogue of select items in Braille, the National Gallery of Modern Art is taking steps to foster greater inclusivity while giving visitors a holistic museum experience.

The celebrated gallery, located in the iconic Jaipur House near India Gate, comes under the purview of the Ministry of Culture.

It is currently also displaying a large number of mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past as part of an ongoing e-auction of the gifts that will end on October 2.

"The NGMA has made great strides towards making the museum a democratising space, one that gives access to all including to those who are differently-abled," a senior official said.

It has initiated several creative museum practices with the idea of inclusivity.

"In addition, for the very first time in the history of the museum, we have also published a catalogue of select items in Braille along with an audio guide app," the official said.

Various well-known people have visited the exhibition of mementos, and the gallery has taken care to make the experience inclusive for all.

Notes singer Mohit Chauhan visited the NGMA on Saturday and took a tour of the exhibited mementos.

As part of the International Week of the Deaf being observed globally, a guided tour of the exhibition of mementos received by the prime minister was held in sign language. This was followed by the recital of national anthem also in sign language, by Sai Swayam Society for the differently-abled visitors on September 23, the official said.

Besides, a cultural extravaganza was organised that not only celebrated inclusivity but also put the spotlight on the role of museums in uniting communities, he said.

"The scintillating performance by young artists set the stage for next performances including a puppet show, a magic show and a musical performance by Anhad, a gifted band of visually impaired people," the NGMA said.

International Week of the Deaf is celebrated by the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) and its national associations and their affiliates globally during the last full week of September, culminating with International Day of the Deaf on the last Sunday of the week, which falls on September 25 this year.

The theme for 2022 is "building inclusive communities for all".

"Bearing in mind the significance of the ongoing International Week for the Deaf, we have introduced several innovative solutions to keep those with hearing and visual impairment, engaged with happenings at the museum.

"This will ensure a wider participation in the fourth edition of the series of auctions first launched in 2019," said Temsunaro Jamir, Director, NGMA.

"All communities should be able to participate in big numbers to bring the visionary ideas of the honourable PM Modi to fruition," the director said.

The online auction of over 1,200 items gifted to PM Modi, including a model statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and sporting memorabilia of Commonwealth Games, started on Saturday 17.