NGO staffs to declare conversions for foreign funding

The Home Ministry has ordered that all the employees and officials of the NGOs have to declare that they were not prosecuted or convicted for religious conversions, in order to get foreign funds.

The rule makes it mandatory for all the office bearers and key functionaries of an NGO to certify that they have not been "prosecuted or convicted" for conversion from one faith to another and for creating communal disharmony and tension. Earlier, only directors or the top official seeking permission to receive foreign funds were required to make such a declaration.

The government on Monday also notified about the changes to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules 2011, which include that individuals need not declare personal gifts worth up to Rs. 1 lakh anymore. Previously, gifts valued at more than Rs. 25,000 had to be declared.