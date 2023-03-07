NGT asks Centre to tighten the norms for inland aquaculture

The NGT has asked the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to bring inland aquaculture under tighter norms by applying the terms of the Environment Impact Assessment Notification and bringing the practice under the consent regime of the Water Act implemented by the central and state pollution control boards.

Pune based Western Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal passed this order after hearing a petition which said there was no policy in Maharashtra to regulate the inland aquaculture.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests shall consider bringing the cage aquaculture under the Environment Impact Assessment Regime, particularly, in view of the fact that huge pollution is found to have been caused due to this activity in the Vadivale lake near Pune in Maharashtra,” the NGT order said.

The petitioner said that the Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act (2005), which regulates aquaculture in coastal areas, lays down environmental safeguards but there are no similar safeguards laid down in inland waters. The petitioner alleged that cage aquaculture created huge pollution in Vadivale lake.

“As regards the cage aquaculture activity to be brought under consent regime, the necessary steps shall be taken by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as well as Maharashtra Pollution Control Board within three months and for that, if any study is required as suggested by the Committee, the same may be got conducted in the meantime,” the order said.

Consent to Establish (CTE) and Operate (CTO) are granted for various industries by state pollution control boards based on compliance with the Water and Air Acts, depending on the nature of the enterprise.

Earlier an expert committee constituted study cage aquaculture Vadivale lake said that there was huge pollution load in the water body with fish excretory matters and also addition/use of feed (nutrients), which gets dissolved/mixed with water due to exchange of metabolite and nutrients between the cage and outside environment.