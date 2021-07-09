NGT asks states to complete District Environment Plans by October 31

The National Green Tribunal has directed the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure the completion of District Environment Plans (DEPs) by October 31.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there is a dire need for compiling information on vital environmental issues and planning to address the gaps in compliances.

It is the Constitutional obligation of the states/UTs to ensure compliance with the environmental mandate as a clean environment is part of the right to life, the NGT observed.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Shree Nath Sharma which was originally filed before the Rajasthan High Court for direction to check pollution of Sujanganga River at Bharatpur.

The High Court directed taking of remedial measures - removing encroachment, preventing dumping of waste and fixing accountability of the concerned officers for failing to protect the environment.

The tribunal said it is unhappy to note that all the states/UTs have not taken the matter as seriously as the subject requires.

The DEPs may contain data on each environmental issue covering each city, town and village and they must show the extent of the gap in compliance with laid down norms.

“The DEP must give timelines for the accomplishment of tasks backed up with budgetary support and the officers entrusted with the job, with contact details of the nodal officer at various levels in the District.

All the states may accordingly consolidate the DEPs and prepare their respective State Environment Plans and upload the same on their respective websites, the tribunal said.

“The existing machinery should be able to meet the challenge and should be revamped from time to time. As repeatedly observed by this Tribunal, degradation of air, water and soil cause a large number of deaths and diseases, apart from the loss of livelihood.