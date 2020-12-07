NGT asks states to ensure housing societies plant trees

The National Green Tribunal has asked state governments and all local authorities to issue directions to housing societies, owners of commercial plots, offices, and residential blocks for plantation of trees along the boundaries of the plots and around the buildings to ensure better air quality and a green environment.

The NGT Principal Bench headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsha Kumar Goel ordered that the state government and local authorities were to encourage plantation of

trees in public parks for better environment and for better ambient air quality.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness seeking execution of the September 5, 2017 order of the NGT where the NHAI had assured the tribunal that it would follow the Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification and Maintenance) Policy, 2015 in true spirit and substance.

The Tribunal also directed National Highway Authority of India to take responsibility of planting trees on both sides of the national highway to mitigate vehicular pollution. While granting environmental clearance, the Ministry of Environment and Forests must ensure that an effective monitoring mechanism exists to ensure compliance of requisite safeguards including the plantations on the road sides, the order said.

"Same is expected from the State PWD and other concerned Authorities. There has to be continuous meaningful and responsible monitoring at the highest levels. It is not a charity but Constitutional mandate," the order said.