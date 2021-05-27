NGT asks states to frame policy to cremate unclaimed bodies

With several states reporting unclaimed bodies in rivers, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the central government, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), state pollution control boards and all states to consider framing a policy for cremation of such bodies exclusively in gas crematoriums.

The NGT Principal Bench headed by its chairperson Justice A K Goel passed the order while disposing of an application filed by H C Arora, a Chandigarh-based lawyer.

Arora had sought directions to frame a policy for the cremation of the unclaimed bodies, exclusively in gas crematoria and to provide some incentive, like free commercial gas cylinders, for motivating people to cremate bodies of their dear and near ones in LPG crematoria.

“We consider it appropriate to dispose of this application with a direction that a copy of this order be forwarded to the MoEF&CC, CPCB, chief secretaries of all states/UTs, state PCBs/PCCs, and district magistrates of all the states/UTs by email for such consideration as may be found necessary,” observed the NGT while disposing of the matter.

Several states, mainly Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have reported bodies being dumped in rivers.

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has issued a direction to states to take immediate steps to prevent this. The Ministry also asked states to test water quality, particularly in rural areas to rule out pollution.