NGT directs Centre, states to dispose COVID-19 waste scientifically

The National Green Tribunal on Friday asked both Centre and state governments to ensure scientific disposal of COVID-19 waste.

The green bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed a team, comprising the Centre and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), to supervise the handling and scientific disposal of COVID-19 waste, in accordance with the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016, guidelines.

The tribunal also asked the CPCB submit a status report about steps taken to dispose waste till the end of the lockdown, May 3, by both CPCB and state governments, by June 15.

The bench also directed the Chief Secretary of States and Union Territories to closely monitor the scientific storage, transport, handling, management and disposal of COVID-19 waste as its improper handling poses a grave threat to the environment and the health of people.

“At the national level, let a high level task team of Ministry of Environment, Health, Urban Development,Jal Shakti, Defence and CPCB supervise the handling and scientific disposal of COVID-19 waste in accordance with the guidelines,” the bench said.

It also directed the state Departments of Environment and pollution control boards to ensure compliance of Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and furnish action taken report to CPCB.

The tribunal suggested the Centre and state governments to adopting best practices in disposal of COIVD-19 waste and creating awareness about the precautions and steps to be taken by all handlers and workers as well as citizens.