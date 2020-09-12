NGT directs CPCB to fine Amazon, Flipkart, other companies for excessive plastic packaging

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to conduct environmental audit and recover fine from e-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart and some beverages firms for violation of environmental norms in handling plastic waste generated by them.

The Principal Bench of Green Tribunal headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that the statutory regulators were not taking coercive measures, including invoking of “polluter pays” principle for enforcing the statutory norms against the e-commerce firms.

The green panel passed this order after hearing a petition filed by 16-year-old boy Aditya Dubey, who has approached the tribunal to stop e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart from excessive plastic use in their packaging.

Dubey, through his legal guardian, has pleaded the NGT to direct Amazon and Flipkart to stop excessive use of plastic in packaging the goods delivered by the firms.